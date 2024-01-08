Business Break
Two-day road closure expected in Phenix City

Road closure in Phenix City
Road closure in Phenix City
By Alexis Thornton
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City drivers should expect a road closure near Stadium Drive and South Railroad Street.

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 10, Alabama Power Company officials are conducting utility work along Stadium Dr. between 19th Avenue and South Railroad Street in Phenix City. The section of Stadium Dr. will be closed to all drivers except emergency vehicles from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Traffic control and detours will be in effect during the closure. Drivers should expect delays and adjust travel times accordingly.

According to officials, the road will re-open approximately on Thursday, Jan. 11.

For questions, call Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.

Two-day road closure expected in Phenix City
Two-day road closure expected in Phenix City

