COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two years after the start of the pandemic, many businesses are starting to recover.

One business, that played it safe by closing their doors, said they are hoping to make a big comeback for St. Patrick Day.

With safety in mind, owner of Scruffy Murphey’s Irish Pub, Breda Gleason closed down shop in hopes of protecting her customers and staff from coronavirus.

Now, after reopening in the summer of last year, the pub in Uptown Columbus is looking to brew up some luck and get business booming again on their busiest day of the year.

“It’s been getting better and better, so we’re kind of reaching back to what it was pre-COVID. Everybody’s Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day.” Gleason said.

She added, this is the first St. Patty’s Day for her business since COVID began.

Gleason’s message to the people celebrating the holiday tomorrow was that everyone should still protect themselves from COVID. It’s not quite gone away yet, therefore people need to be vigilant.

