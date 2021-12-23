COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Are you out doing some last minute shopping? Maybe all that shopping worked up an appetite. Uptown Columbus has you covered in just one stop!

Below is a list of local shops and restaurants in Uptown Columbus and their Christmas Eve hours.

SHOPPING:

Posh Peach: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

River Oak Boutique: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Southern Pearl: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sydneys on First: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Uptown Exclusives: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

DINING:

Cannon Brewpub: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Freeze Frame: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Houlihans: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Smoke: Normal Hours

Stock Market: Closing at 8 p.m.

Trevioli at The Rapids: Reservations only

Uptown Wine and Spirits: Closing at 9 p.m.

Veri Best Donuts: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

