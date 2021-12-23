COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Are you out doing some last minute shopping? Maybe all that shopping worked up an appetite. Uptown Columbus has you covered in just one stop!
Below is a list of local shops and restaurants in Uptown Columbus and their Christmas Eve hours.
SHOPPING:
- Posh Peach: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- River Oak Boutique: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Southern Pearl: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sydneys on First: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Uptown Exclusives: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
DINING:
- Cannon Brewpub: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Freeze Frame: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Houlihans: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Smoke: Normal Hours
- Stock Market: Closing at 8 p.m.
- Trevioli at The Rapids: Reservations only
- Uptown Wine and Spirits: Closing at 9 p.m.
- Veri Best Donuts: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
WTVM News Leader 9 is wishing you all a Merry Christmas!
