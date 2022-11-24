COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Everyone knows about the holiday tradition of ‘Black Friday,’ but this year, Uptown Columbus, Inc. is encouraging people to shop with local businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26.
‘Small Business Saturday’ is dedicated to supporting local shops, salons, galleries and restaurants throughout the community. Most small businesses rely on the support of consumers to keep their doors open.
“Small businesses are completely reliant on community support. We believe in our community’s ability to keep the small businesses around them alive and well,” said Director of Communication Tracey Green.
Take a look below at the deals of Uptown businesses participating in Small Business Saturday:
- Affleck & Gordon Attorney at Law
- Free consultation for anyone seeking representation for Veteran Disability Benefits
- Big Dog Fleet Feet
- 35% off all apparel
- $89.95 clearance shoes
- $15 Believe Journal running log
- Buy 3, Get 1 Free Feetures socks
- 15% off Biolyte headlamps
- 15% off nutrition
- Black Cow
- 10% off when you mention Uptown Small Business Saturday (food only, no alcohol)
- Chancellors
- 25% off ticketed prices
- Council Studio
- 20% off storewide
- Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe
- Buy a $25 gift certificate, get a free 8 oz. coupon and free youth t-shirt
- JudyBud’s Books
- 10% of most everything
- 15% on select items
- Maltitude
- Launch of the Holiday Growler Gift boxes
- Launch of the Advent Beer Calender boxes
- Buy $50 gift certificate, get $5
- Buy $100 gift certificate, get $10
- 10% off pints at Broadway and Maltitude at Banks
- Milkshake Momma
- Any Holiday FREAK shake in plastic cups $10.99
- $1 off any Holiday FREAK shake in a souvenir jar
- Ride on Bikes
- BIGGEST SALE EVER - Storewide discounts on new and used items, including bikes and parts
- Salt Life
- 25% off storewide
- The Posh Peach
- 20% off everything
- Spend $100 or more and spin the wheel
- The Southern Pearl
- Scratch-offs at the front desk at checkout for discounts up to 40% off
- The Springer Opera House
- BOGO tickets for select dates and shows
- Pick 4 Season Flex pass for $100 (limited quantities available)
- Uptown Exclusives
- PANDORA: 30% off entire collection
- HOBO: 25% off the entire collection
- PLUS: receive an additional 15% off when you bring your gently used handbag to be donated to the Women’s Shelter in Columbus.
- ABLE: 35% off entire collection
- BOGG Bag: 25% off
- Clothing & Shoes: BOGO 50% off
- Home & Spa: 25% off
- Baby & Kids: BOGO 50% off
- Kendra Scott: 30% off
- Gifts with Purchase:
- $125 or more: Barefoot Dreams Socks & Capri Blue Candle
- $250 or more: Farmhouse Fresh Gift Set
- $500 or more: ABLE + Uptown Exclusives Limited Edition Bangle
- $1,000 or more: $250 Uptown Exclusives Gift Card
- Gifts with Purchase:
- Uptown Float
- 60-minute float Gift Certificate for $39 ($69 value)
- Vera’Nique Boutique
- 50% off select items
- Whitewater Express
- 25% off all footwear
- 25% off all Kavu
- 25% off all Orvis clothing and equipment
- 20% off Kayaking Equipment (excludes boats and paddles)
- YMCA
- $18.56 special joining fee