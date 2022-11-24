COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Everyone knows about the holiday tradition of ‘Black Friday,’ but this year, Uptown Columbus, Inc. is encouraging people to shop with local businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26.

‘Small Business Saturday’ is dedicated to supporting local shops, salons, galleries and restaurants throughout the community. Most small businesses rely on the support of consumers to keep their doors open.

“Small businesses are completely reliant on community support. We believe in our community’s ability to keep the small businesses around them alive and well,” said Director of Communication Tracey Green.

Take a look below at the deals of Uptown businesses participating in Small Business Saturday: