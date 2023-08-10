COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jennifer Flournoy walked down Wynnton Road, picking up trash in front of her newly purchased building in Midtown. She says she wanted to turn what looked like trash into a treasure to revitalize the Midtown area.

“I really think that it looked really sad around the Wynnton area, especially around these buildings, I mean, they are just an eye sore.”

With the old Rite Aid building and other buildings that are empty and in need of a facelift, she decided to buy a portion of the block to create more foot traffic in the area.

“I really want to see a lot of these buildings around this area, you know, change. I want to come back to what it was originally designed for, a nice suburb of downtown.”

Flournoy says her tenants like Dr. Deloris Danders of Soung Health says they welcome change that’s needed to bring more customers.

Sanders says she has only had one neighbor for the last two years and wants to see the Midtown area develop for the better.

The exact Vision of Midtown Inc. is an organization formed in 2005 to enhance businesses and neighborhoods with Midtown Columbus. Flournoy is hoping other property owners in the area can help with the process of getting things cleaned up.