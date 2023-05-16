PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of new jobs are coming to Phenix City.

Sierra Industries will soon convert an old textile mill into a manufacturing company and bring high-paying jobs.

This is big news for Phenix City and the surrounding area.

This is the first manufacturing plant of its kind in the southeast.

Sierra Industries makes windows and doors., and they will soon they will be up and running at what was once the Johnsons Textile building off Collin Powell Parkway.

“For this organization, which is the biggest landowner in the United States speaks volumes about our community and our region,” said Mayor Eddie Lowe.

Sierra Industries is making a capital investment of 60 million dollars…the company known for manufacturing windows and doors bringing in over 300 jobs to the area.

“Twenty dollars per hour starting off up to thirty dollars an hour and even beyond that,” said Mayor Lowe.

These new jobs include technicians, managers, engineers and machine operators.

Tuesday morning, the city council unanimously approved a tax abatement to waive city, county and state sales property taxes for a period of 10 years. After that, the company will be required to pay all education-related local taxes.

“The state of Alabama has some very specific tools that we can use in our tool kits, and one of those is tax abatement, so were able to ab the sales tax on new manufacturing equipment, sales tax on construction materials,” Economic development manager,” said Shaun Culligan.

Culligan said the company’s existing space would be taking over at the old Johnsons Textile building, a 600- thousand square foot plant that will need significant amounts of renovations that will start immediately.

“It will take anywhere from 18 to 24 months or so to be able to fully build out. They may be able to start in phases so as they work on the first building they maybe be able to start sooner as far as the manufacturing concern and that space,” said Culligan.

Mayor, Eddie Lowe said Sierra Industries company culture is investing in their people and community which is how Phenix City continues to be great.

“The deal is closed and we are grateful that they are here in Phenix City,” said Mayor Lowes.

Construction is expected to start immediately. However, city officials say it will take 2 to five years to fully renovate and retrofit this building to fit the company’s needs.

However, workers are expected to start making doors and windows here in about a year and a half.