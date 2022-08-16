COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’m a late sleeper, so I’m getting up to come here,” says Ada Thomas, a Columbus resident.

Ada Thomas gets up early for a Chair One Fitness class at ThiqFitness Studio in Columbus.

Chair One Fitness is a comprehensive chair exercise program designed for individuals who may have complications standing during a higher-intensity workout.

“This is for anyone that might be recovering from an injury, surgery, if you have issues with balance, or if you can’t do a traditional fitness class because you’re a little bit heavier. Chair fitness is for everybody,” Stephanie Quiñones, the owner of ThiqFitness.

Quiñones became a certified Chair One instructor and brought the program to her studio after realizing her mom had trouble keeping up in traditional workout classes. This class is free and offered three times a week. Quiñones says it’s a gift to her community.

“Being able to give this to a different generation is very heartwarming to me,” says Quiñones.

Quiñones calls her class attendees “her Sassy Seniors,” but those who join are not limited to this age group. Chair One is available to all ages and abilities.

Thomas and Quiñones want to make it known not to make any quick assumptions about sitting in a chair the entire workout.

“It may seem like we’re not working, but I broke a sweat this morning,” says Thomas, “It’s really helping my moves and my joints because I have problems with arthritis. It’s really helping me.”

“Don’t let fact that you’re working out in a chair negate that it’s still a workout. We did the Cupid Shuffle sitting down this morning, and I broke out in sweat. Any type of movement is beneficial. It’s better than sitting down and doing nothing,” says Quiñones.

You can attend a Chair One Fitness class on a Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday morning at 10, located at the ThiQFitness studio in the Eastgate Plaza Shopping Center on Macon Road.

