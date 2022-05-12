Operation Victory is an annual fundraising initiative to benefit local veterans and active military families.

WTVM is calling on our community to make cash and in-kind donations to support Local Veterans and Military Families across the Chattahoochee Valley. Your generous donations to House of Heroes, Rally Point, and Valley Rescue Mission will provide mush needed assistance to individuals and families desperately in need of their outreach services in West Central Georgia and East Central Alabama.

From preventing food insecurities, to providing mental health and substance abuse services, to repairing our veteran’s homes, these local non-profit organizations aid thousands of veterans in our region annually, many who would go without if not for their help.

Operation Victory organizations rely on the generosity of the community for the numerous services they provide. Without the donations of funds, products and services, our Veterans and their families would go without. These veterans are our neighbors, our customers, and members of our families.

Together, we can make a difference and support our veterans.

DROP OFF DONATIONS AT WTVM

WEDNESDAY MAY 25 NOON – 6:30 PM

OR AT ANY OF OUR LOCAL SPONSOR LOCATIONS

WHAT YOU CAN DONATE

Personal Hygiene Products

Cleaning Supplies

Office Supplies

Painting Supplies

New Socks (any size)

U.S. Flags

Please donate new unused items only.