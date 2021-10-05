Ademi LLP Investigates Claims of Securities Fraud against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Ginkgo (NYSE:DNA). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Ginkgo may have made regarding its business operations and prospects.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP)

Click here to learn more about the investigation https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ginkgo-bioworks-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation focuses on whether Ginkgo was properly recognizing revenue with respect to related party transactions. A report from Scorpion Capital alleged that Ginkgo is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds." Scorpion reported that a bulk of Ginkgo's revenue is phantom, or non-cash based, and instead is based on accounting irregularities enabled by a related shell companies. Scorpion based its allegation on research and conversations with former and current employees of both Ginkgo and the companies it works with." For example, according to Scorpion, "a senior employee [of one of Ginkgo's customers] stated unequivocally that they have never paid Ginkgo cash for foundry services and are merely using 'free' R&D credits following investments by Ginkgo and Viking."

If you wish to obtain additional information or have information about this investigation, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, https://www.ademilaw.com/case/ginkgo-bioworks-holdings-inc.

We specialize in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

3620 East Layton Ave.

Cudahy, WI 53110

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

www.ademilaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP