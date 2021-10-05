(NNOX) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. ("Nano-X" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NNOX). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Nano-X securities between June 17, 2021 and August 18, 2021. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2021.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X's 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC was deficient; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the 510(k) application for the Nanox.ARC in its current form; (iii) as a result, Nano-X had overstated the Nanox.ARC's regulatory and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Nano-X class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Nano-X class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

