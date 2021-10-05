Compliance Solutions Strategies Launches Document Production Centre

An advanced automation and workflow platform for the production and distribution of investor documents such as PRIIPs KID and SFDR reporting

PARIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS"), a leading RegTech platform providing technology-driven solutions which enable financial services firms to meet mandatory regulatory compliance requirements, today announced the launch of Document Production Centre, an advanced automation platform for the production and distribution of factsheets, prospectuses and other key documents leveraging the centralized management of data through CSS's proprietary Regulatory Book of Record (RBOR).

The Document Production Centre platform offers self-service or managed services capabilities for investment managers seeking to automate, scale and optimize their document production and distribution processes for UCITS KIID, PRIIPs KID, the ESG disclosures envisioned by the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), and additional investor documents.

Document Production Centre is an advanced content management platform featuring flexible workflow, alerting and translation capabilities, review tools and dashboards supported from a web-responsive, user-centric interface. Leveraging the RBOR to manage the retrieval, validation and normalization of all data required for the calculation and production of documents, the solution also enables the seamless dissemination of documents directly to regulators, via fund platforms or through third-party partners. CSS has already partnered with a Tier 1 global asset manager to produce one of the first SFDR-compliant documents in the market leveraging Document Production Centre.

"The launch of Document Production Centre strengthens CSS's position as a world-class RegTech solutions provider with a complete end-to-end fund reporting solution for institutional asset managers, fund administrators, Mancos and insurers," said Doug Morgan, CEO of CSS. "In 2022, it's going to be more important than ever for investment managers to scale and automate their document production and distribution processes to address the complexities caused by the UCITS to PRIIPs transition and the application of Level 2 SFDR."

CSS is a trusted global RegTech partner that uniquely brings together innovative technology-driven solutions to support financial services firms in navigating a clear and strategic path through the complex and fragmented global regulatory space. Our solutions and services help firms meet regulatory deadlines while optimizing compliance data, operations and technology. CSS covers a full range of global compliance disciplines spanning fund reporting, transaction reporting, investment monitoring, compliance management, compliance services and managed services with a complementary, centralized approach to the strategic management of regulatory data called RBOR (Regulatory Book of Record). The company currently serves over 600 software clients in the financial services vertical comprising of hedge funds, traditional asset managers and fund administrators, including Tier 1 buy-side and sell-side institutions. CSS maintains a global footprint across both North America and Europe with customer-facing offices in New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Luxembourg and Stockholm. For more information on CSS, please visit: www.cssregtech.com.

