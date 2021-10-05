CP to report third-quarter 2021 earnings results on Oct. 20, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2021 Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results at 7:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. MT) on Oct. 20, 2021.

CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 8 a.m. ET (6 a.m. MT) on Oct. 20, 2021.

Conference Call Access

Toronto participants dial in number: 1-416-764-8688

Operator assisted toll free dial in number: 1-888-390-0546

Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Webcast

We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca

A replay of the third-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to Oct. 27, 2021 at 416-764-8677 or toll free 1-888-390-0541, password 549569.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

