Geek+ RoboShuttle Wins European Product Design Award

Winner of the industrial robot category for combining flexible, functional, and aesthetic robot design to build automated solutions that have a real impact on the world of warehousing.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce it has won the European Product Design Award in the industrial robot category with RoboShuttle, the double deep tote-picking robot for high-density storage. The award recognizes the combination of flexibility and functionality that permeates the entire design, from robot to solution, and the ability to create, innovate and produce solutions that solve logistics bottlenecks to help businesses flexible grow and compete.

Jackson Zhang, President of Geek+ Europe, says: "We are very proud to receive this award and see it as a recognition of the ability of our engineers and designers to develop products that solve actual logistics bottlenecks by targeting the physical issue of space as well as a more e-commerce-driven business environment. Today, RoboShuttle has been deployed in over 10 countries. There is exponential interest in the solution, which optimizes space, ensures the safety of employees, and brings accuracy and flexibility to warehouse operations.

The Double Deep RoboShuttle can operate 1m narrow aisles, reach 5m high shelves, and use its extended telescopic arms of 1.5m reach to access totes of varying depth in one location. Equipped with high-precision sensors, the robot will adjust the depth of the telescopic arms to pick totes at varying depths accurately and safely. Due to the flexible and slim chassis design, the RoboShuttle can operate in varying ground conditions and access totes stored as low as 0.215 meters. It can also carry up to 5 totes in one go to and from a picking station for more efficient and fast order fulfillment. RoboShuttle can be adjusted to match different shelf heights. The robot can also work in dark warehouse environments, using safety lights and self-charging capabilities, enabling 24/7 safe, efficient, and energy-saving logistics operations.

Zihan Yu, Industrial Designer at Geek+, says: "As logistics processes grow increasingly complex, we have to leave the one-size-fits-all mentality behind and see optimization in terms of customization. At Geek+, we provide tailored solutions using both hardware and software. While it is our intelligent software platform that analyzes the customer's order history and adjusts operations accordingly, it is the ability to produce versatile robots that allows us to optimize the physical reality of each customer's warehouse."

RoboShuttle is a high-density solution that creates a safer work environment for warehouse employees, improves storage capacity by 2-3x, and streamlines logistics processes with intelligent applications incorporating real-time demand such as logical task management and route and maintenance management.

Award page: https://www.productdesignaward.eu/winners/country/2021/22367621/

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has sold more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/company

About EPDA

The European Product Design Award™ was created to recognize the efforts of talented international product designers who aim to improve our daily lives with their practical, well-thought-out creations. We reward the strategic thinking and imagination which goes into making a great product. Farmani Group assembled European Product Design Award to bring attention to international product and industrial design and promote the winning designers to the prominent audience in Europe.

For inquiries, please contact:

Geek+

Zhou Ling

Business Operations Executive, Geek+ Europe

ling.zhou@geekplus.com

Fanny Hernmarck

PR Executive

fanny.hernmarck@geekplus.com

View original content:

SOURCE Geek+