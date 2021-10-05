King & Spalding Adds Six Partners to its Global Human Capital and Compliance Practice

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding has added a six-partner team to its Global Human Capital and Compliance (GHCC) practice, with Tom Ahlering, Anne Dana, Gina Merrill, Jenny Neilsson, Jesse Pauker and Pete Wozniak joining across the firm's Chicago and New York offices.

"This six-partner team brings deep Human Capital experience across all of the critical issues that U.S. and global multinational companies are facing," said Todd Holleman, who heads the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments Practice, which includes the GHCC group. "They are the latest additions to our very successful GHCC team and will play an invaluable role in providing clients with their most important strategic and compliance-related Human Capital advice in the U.S. and around the world."

Tom Ahlering (Chicago)

Ahlering most recently served as Co-Chair of the Biometric Compliance Group at Seyfarth Shaw. He represents clients on issues relating to employment-related privacy laws, including biometric privacy and data protection. Ahlering received his undergraduate degree from Marquette University and his J.D. from The John Marshall Law School.

Anne Dana (New York)

Dana counsels clients generally on a wide range of human capital issues, including disciplinary actions and terminations, employment and separation agreements, and employment policies and practices. She also extensively advises clients on compliance with harassment and discrimination laws across the U.S. Dana received her undergraduate degree from New York University, magna cum laude, and her J.D. from Duke University School of Law.

Gina Merrill (New York)

Merrill advises corporate management on compliance with wage and hour and anti-discrimination statutes, specializing in complex employment litigation and class and collective action proceedings. Merrill, who received her undergraduate degree from Brown University, magna cum laude, and her J.D. from New York University, magna cum laude, is also recognized in Benchmark Litigation and Legal 500.

Jenny Neilsson (Chicago)

Neilsson focuses her practice on employee benefits and ERISA Title I and has significant experience advising clients regarding investment-related issues that arise under ERISA. She advises clients on issues that arise in connection with the structuring and operation of private funds, investor negotiations in connection with fund raising activities, and ongoing compliance. Neilsson received her LL.M. in Taxation from New York University and her J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

Jesse Pauker (New York)

Pauker assists multi-national companies with their strategic and compliance-related workforce issues around the world. In particular, he has deep experience with the global workforce aspects of cross-border transactions, including major post-acquisition global workforce integrations. He received his undergraduate degree from Penn State University and his J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law (Camden).

Pete Wozniak (Chicago)

Wozniak handles complex labor and employment matters, including discrimination class actions, wage and hour class and collective actions, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission litigation. He received his undergraduate degree from Binghamton University and the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, (J.D.), magna cum laude.

Ahlering, Dana, Merrill and Pauker all join King & Spalding from Seyfarth Shaw. Wozniak joins from Barnes & Thornburg and Neilsson from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Neilsson will start later this month.

"As the only law firm with a Global Human Capital and Compliance practice, King & Spalding is taking a very deliberate centralized, global approach to help multi-national company clients manage their most important workforce issues," added Darren Gardner, head of the GHCC team. "These are six very highly-regarded human capital partners who will help us continue to scale our team, deliver strategic business value and help our clients manage their material workforce risks in the U.S. and around the world."

Also joining the firm recently were new partners Lazar Raynal (Chicago) and Erica Franzetti (Washington, D.C.)

