PenFed Credit Union Chairman Ed Cody Named a '2021 Credit Union Rock Star' by Credit Union Magazine

TYSONS, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today announced that Chairman Ed Cody is among 31 credit union professionals and volunteers named as 2021 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine .

"Chairman Cody leads with a big heart and embodies the credit union spirt of people helping people," said PenFed President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "For nearly 40 years as a volunteer at PenFed, Ed has given more of himself than he ever asks in return. Whether he's raising funds for ill and injured veterans, or collecting computers for children of military families, Ed always honors the sacrifices of those who serve our nation."

The Credit Union Rock Stars program recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and volunteers from a wide range of disciplines who use their unique strengths to advance the missions of their credit unions. This year's winners were selected for their exceptional creativity, innovation and passion.

"It's all about the desire to see people succeed," said Cody. "In every situation, I like to share Coach Lou Holtz's advice: 'Do what's right, do the best you can, and treat others like you want to be treated.'"

Cody, a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, started his credit union work at age 19 when he helped a church-based credit union offer small loans to protect members from loan sharks. Every loan payment included a savings deposit to build financial security.

After his military service, Cody worked for the Department of Defense until he "retired." He then worked for contractors and his own business in varied roles that included connecting disabled veterans to employers. His story appears on CUNA News, a website published by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA).

"The 2021 class of Rock Stars is diverse in its backgrounds and strengths," said Michelle Willits, publisher of Credit Union Magazine. "During the past year's trying times, these Credit Union Rock Stars used their unique characteristics to serve their members, their communities, and their co-workers."

Credit Union Rock Stars are profiled in a special digital issue of Credit Union Magazine.

Check out all the winners and read their stories at news.cuna.org/rockstar.

