CORDIA Drives Growth in its NFP/Commercial Technology Consulting Practice and Hires Kristen Schrump, Senior Manager

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia Partners (CORDIA), a leading outsourced accounting and technology consulting firm announces it continues to drive growth in its technology consulting business by adding Kristen Schrump as Senior Manager to the Nonprofit and Commercial Technology Consulting Practice.

Leading accounting, finance, and workforce solutions provider that improves operations and drives profitability. (PRNewsfoto/Cordia)

"Kristen joins CORDIA to manage our Sage Intacct technology implementation and optimization project oversight and to spearhead internal training of our staff. The addition of her role was driven by new and expanded customer projects at a time when the need for ERP systems is essential for achieving financial success," stated Abraham Gogel, Principal, Cordia Partners.

"I am excited to have joined Cordia Partners at time when organizations are choosing Sage Intacct and Cordia as their accounting and technology partner. Cordia's 40% growth path the last few years has shown a true commitment for understanding its clients' needs and for delivering the right accounting and technology solutions. I am delighted to join the team and to help expand our technology practice to gain additional market share," said Kristen Schrump.

"Today, CORDIA offers the leading ERP accounting system for nonprofit organizations and commercial clients. As we continue to support customers with outsourced accounting and technology consulting, we look to bring on the most talented professionals to join our team. Kristen's skills and experience will not only enable us to expand our services, but help us bring delightful customer experiences now and in the future, " said Mitch Weintraub, Managing Partner, Cordia Partners.

About Cordia

Cordia is a professional services company with a robust platform designed to support organizations through every stage of business growth. We are a leading provider of outsourced accounting, technology consulting, executive search, recruiting & staffing, technical accounting and fractional CFO services in the Washington, DC Metropolitan region. Our team of experts has more than 20 years of deep accounting, finance, accounting systems, and recruiting expertise enabling us to support businesses in various industries including, commercial, not-for-profit, government contracting, technology, professional services, and more. Explore Cordia's platform of services at www.cordia-us.com or learn about our outsourced accounting, technology consulting, and fraction CFO services at www.cordiapartners.com.

Media Contact:

Veronica Vannoy

Principal, Marketing & Communications, Cordia

8330 Boone Boulevard, Suite 350

Vienna, VA 22182

703-962-9575

vvannoy@cordiapartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cordia