KENT, Wash., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Foods Group hires Kevin Pribilsky as President of Harbor Foodservice, effective January 1st, 2022. Harbor Foodservice was founded October 11th, 2019 after the acquisition of Food Services of America's distribution center in Kent, WA. Randy Irvine, formerly President of FSA Seattle serves as the current President of Harbor Foodservice. Irvine will serve as Senior VP of Development for the parent company Harbor Foods Group, in a strategic advisory position beginning in January 2022.

Kevin Pribilsky brings nearly 30 years of foodservice distribution experience and most recently served as the President of Performance Foodservice Chicago. Kevin grew up in the Pacific Northwest and began his career in the Seattle area at the Boeing Company. He earned an MBA at UCLA and later went back home to run his family's food distribution business, Bur-Bee Company. In 2004, Harbor Wholesale and Sysco each acquired a portion of the Bur-Bee Company. Following the acquisition Kevin served as VP of Operations at Sysco Portland, continued his career as President of Sysco Spokane, and then moved on to his recent role with PFG in Chicago.

Justin Erickson, CEO of Harbor Foods Group states, "We couldn't have asked for a better leader to succeed Randy's legacy with Harbor Foodservice. Kevin brings the perfect blend of foodservice industry experience, family values, and Pacific Northwest market knowledge. We're extremely fortunate to have Kevin join our team as we look to grow our Foodservice business throughout the PNW and beyond. Kevin will be a great addition to our growing team of professional leaders who know our local market. We've been given an incredible opportunity to serve the restaurant and hospitality industry throughout the NW and look forward to helping our customers and the broader industry evolve and thrive after showing incredible resilience through a difficult time."

