Press Release From Davidson Kempner European Partners LLP Regarding its Holding in Naturgy Energy Group S.A.

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burlington Loan Management DAC holds 15,114,496 shares representing 1.5588% of voting rights attached to shares as of 8th October 2021. About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a U.S.-registered global institutional investment management firm with more than 38 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has more than $37 billion in assets under management with over 400 professionals in six offices, including New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Shenzhen. For media enquiries:

Greenbrook

Andrew Honnor, Rob White

Email: davidsonkempner@greenbrookpr.com

Tel.: +44 (0)20 7952 2000