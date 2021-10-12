BNY Mellon Announces Collaboration With Future Investment Initiative Institute

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon is joining The Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII Institute) to support a shared vision for growth in the region through working together identifying technologies of the future and sharing knowledge. BNY Mellon and the global foundation, FII Institute, will work together to turn ideas into real-world solutions built on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles with a focus on sustainability, education, artificial intelligence and robotics. FII Institute is a prominent forum for the world's leading companies and the collaboration underlines BNY Mellon's ongoing commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the Kingdom) and the broader region.

"We are pleased to be working with FII Institute, together using our global reach, influence and resources to help build the future. For more than 230 years BNY Mellon has been central to building, strengthening and innovating the financial infrastructure on which some of the world's largest banks and asset management firms operate. Our approach is very much centered on furthering the financial growth agenda the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has forged as part of its transformation and meaningfully contributing towards realizing the sustainable vision we both share," said Akash Shah, Chief Growth Officer, BNY Mellon.

"We are excited to welcome BNY Mellon, a leading global institution, which supports our shared vision to participate in shaping a better future for all, built on ESG principles, by identifying technological solutions, sharing knowledge and working together to secure sustainable real-world solutions. Moreover, this agreement reflects FII Institute's commitment to empower the world's brightest minds to collaborate and actualize a brighter, more sustainable future for humanity," added Richard Attias, CEO, FII Institute.

BNY Mellon has $45 trillion assets under custody and/or administration and works with a wide range of sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, governments and other clients throughout the region, offering asset servicing and ancillary services, corporate trust and treasury services. BNY Mellon has an agreement with SNB Capital, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's largest custodian, to provide global securities services capabilities to institutional and large asset owners based in the Kingdom. In the Middle East, BNY Mellon has a presence in Riyadh, Dubai International Finance Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Cairo and Istanbul.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2021, BNY Mellon had $45.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.3 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

ABOUT FII INSTITUTE (FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE INSTITUTE)

FII Institute is a global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster the brightest minds and transform ideas into real-world solutions in five focus areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability. We are in the right place at the right time – when decision makers, investors and an engaged generation of youth come together in aspiration, energized and ready for change. We harness that energy into three pillars - THINK, XCHANGE, ACT – and invest in the innovations that make a difference globally. Join us to own, co-create and actualize positive impact for humanity. fii-institute.org

