Data engineering veteran Naggi Asmar joins Matillion as Chief Engineering Officer

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion , the leading enterprise cloud data integration platform, today announced Naggi Asmar as its first Chief Engineering Officer. In this role, Naggi will lead and scale Matillion's engineering team as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Asmar is a Silicon Valley engineering leader with more than 25 years of experience leading development organizations across companies of all sizes. He has spent the majority of his career building and scaling global engineering teams and delivering for enterprise customers, most recently as senior vice president of engineering at Medallia where he scaled the engineering team by 10 times its size and helped lead that global team as the company went public.

"The software we build has always been at the heart of Matillion's business. The energy and intellect of the engineering team has built this software, and Naggi is going to play a vital role in leading the team as they further innovate," said Matillion CEO Matthew Scullion. "Naggi brings with him the experience and playbook most appropriate for the next stage of our journey, and we're thrilled to have him on board."

Prior to Medallia, Asmar spent a decade at Oracle as vice president of engineering for Oracle Fusion Middleware. There, he oversaw a team of more than 1,000 engineers that were responsible for all central development and engineering across Oracle's middleware stack. Asmar has also held senior roles at Plumtree, Narus and PowerTV.

"Engineering for the enterprise market requires dedication and customer obsession. I see those values front and center with the team at Matillion," said Asmar. "Joining at a time of such rapid growth and success is especially exciting, and I'm looking forward to leading the engineering team as we continue our mission to help make the world's data useful with a leading enterprise platform."

Asmar is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics, and went on to receive a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. To learn more about Matillion and its executive team, visit https://www.matillion.com/about/leadership/ .

