SOCMA Announces Addition of SOCMA Week Sessions to Trade Show

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today announced the inclusion of educational programming for the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show in Fort Worth, TX, February 28-March 2, 2022, by encompassing commercial, business and economic sessions originally slated for SOCMA Week, which will be rescheduled for fall 2022 in New Orleans, LA.

"As previously announced, we are disappointed to not be going forward with our fall conference, due to conditions in New Orleans," said Jennifer Abril, SOCMA President & CEO. "However, we are thrilled to announce the addition of SOCMA Week programming alongside SOCMA's newly acquired trade show, the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show. Together, these two events will offer a more inclusive experience for the industry."

The added educational sessions will be held on Monday, February 28, followed by the Cowboys & Chemicals kick-off networking event.

Here's what you can expect as an attendee or exhibitor in Fort Worth:

Exhibitor Showcases – Learn more about capabilities and expertise across the specialty and custom chemical sector.

Informative Sessions – Gain insight and analysis on current business developments, economic and market trends, sales and procurement and more from subject-matter experts and industry leaders.

Exhibit Floor – Find new business partners and suppliers on the exhibit floor.

Networking Forums – Build new relationships and connect with colleagues and industry peers during events throughout the week.

To learn more and register for the Specialty & Custom Chemicals Show, visit www.socma.org/tradeshow.

"SOCMA is proud to connect businesses and foster commercial growth in new and exciting ways, offering companies opportunities to increase their visibility and credibility by participating in this optimal event experience," continued Abril.

About SOCMA

SOCMA is part of a $300 billion industry that's fueling the U.S. economy. Our members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals and services to vital markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. For more information about this innovative association, visit www.socma.org.

