Alexander Renner, the ex-Dynamic Yield MarTech expert, joins Netcore Cloud Inc to lead Partnership and Alliances

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud Inc., North America's top marketing technology organization, today announced the appointment of Alexander Renner (Alex) as Head of Alliances and Partnerships for North America. In his new role, Alex will be responsible for developing and nurturing key partnerships with its overarching goals, objectives, and strategies of expanding its foray into the North American market.

Alexander Renner (Alex), Head of Alliances and Partnerships for North America, Netcore Cloud

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Alex brings immense knowledge and expertise in partnerships, sales enablement, and growth marketing with him. He has held various leadership positions across Dynamic Yield, Taboola, Vimeo, and Web.com. Using his experience over the years, Alex will be identifying mutually beneficial alliances and partnership opportunities across the length and breadth of the North American market.

"Since our venture into the North American market, we have witnessed tremendous growth in a brief span. Owing to the immense pool of opportunity in this region, there was a strong need for us to bring dedicated focus on partnerships. We are delighted to have Alexander Renner join our North America team. With Alex's rich expertise in leading organizations across roles and his in-depth region-specific knowledge, I feel confident that he is well-equipped to lead our business expansion aspirations successfully in the North American region," said Abithab Bhaskar, CEO – International Business at Netcore Cloud Inc.

"Netcore Cloud is a widely renowned, full-stack marketing technology SaaS company that has successfully demonstrated the use of advanced technology since the last two decades and with a greater focus on AI since the last few years. Alexander's extensive industry knowledge will be critical for us towards furthering our influence in North America. He is a great addition to strengthen our leadership team, and we look forward to chasing heights with him. His appointment is one of the key investments we have lined up towards our expansion aspirations in international markets," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO at Netcore Cloud Inc.

Commenting on his appointment, Alex said, "I am excited to be joining Netcore Cloud at such a pivotal time where AI has been transforming consumer experience with personalization in more ways than one can imagine. Netcore Cloud has a well-defined vision, compelling the industry to make different choices about implementing and utilizing marketing technologies. I look forward to collaborating with Netcorians around the world to further the organization's vision to improve execution and engagement."

The company's North American offices are based in New York and Toronto, Canada. Several reputable industry bodies have recognized it, including Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" Report 2020 and G2 Winter 2021 Reports, for its top-notch email-marketing capabilities and unique marketing automation suite.

About Netcore Cloud:

Netcore Cloud Inc. is a globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company. It offers full-stack Martech products that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user journey. The platform is an all-in-one solution for building unified customer views, orchestrating omnichannel communication journeys, personalizing the apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting, and actionable analytics. All the products are designed to scale, with a focus on ROI. Netcore Cloud delivers 12+ billion emails and tracks 100+ billion marketing events every month for the world's top marketers.

Netcore Cloud serves over 5000 clients spread across 18 countries. Industry-leading brands like Canon, Flipkart (a Walmart company), Disney+ Hotstar, Jockey, Puma, The Body Shop, Jack & Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, Gas Jeans, Tobi, Standard Chartered, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention goals.

Netcore Cloud has been in business for 20+ years and operates out of India, the USA, Germany, UK, Spain, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and UAE.

