Bettermoo(d) invites Bryan Adams to join forces for plant-based non-dairy revolution

Canada's rock legend teams up with Vancouver dairy-alternative start-up to champion the values of veganism for a better world

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Musician Bryan Adams, has teamed up with bettermoo(d), a Vancouver-based dairy-alternative start-up, to promote their plant-based brand and motivate for transformative change in the global food system.

Adams has been championing the values of a plant-based diet for over three decades and through his collaboration with bettermoo(d), hopes the brand will increase awareness on how conscious product choices can effectively better individual health and the world in which we live.

"Fostering responsible eating habits, such as choosing plant-based dairy alternatives, is something that we can all do to help lessen animal cruelty and help our environment," said Adams. "I'm excited to be invited to be a founding member of bettermoo(d) for those reasons."

There are around 2.3 million vegetarians and 850,000 vegans in Canada, with the majority located in British Columbia, according to Statistics Canada. More than 40% of the country's population also say they are actively trying to incorporate plant-based foods into their diets. In response to the growing interest in vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian lifestyles, bettermoo(d) is developing a line of alternative-to-dairy products that encompasses the full spectrum of traditional dairy products and emulates their flavour and texture. The Company's first product Moodrink, a plant-based milk alternative, is expected to launch across Canada in winter 2021/2022. bettermoo(d) has plans to further develop its product line and introduce additional dairy alternatives in the next 12 to 18 months.

"Being plant-based isn't just a trend – it's about making better choices," said Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d). "By creating great-tasting alternative dairy products, made from sustainably-sourced quality ingredients, we will make it easier for consumers to make these better choices."

About bettermoo(d)

Driven by the motto, "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs," bettermoo(d) is a purpose driven plant-based, alternative dairy brand based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Inspired by rich and creamy milks and cheeses from the Alps regions of Europe, bettermoo(d) dairy alternatives are infused with a proprietary blend of herbs, similar to those eaten by pasture-raised cows in these regions, prior to the introduction of mass factory farming of cows for milk. Launching winter 2021/2022, bettermoo(d)'s first product, Moodrink, will be available for purchase across Canada. For more information on bettermoo(d) and to find products near you, please visit www.bettermoo.com .

CONTACT: Emily Johnston, ejohnston@jconnelly.com

View original content:

SOURCE bettermoo(d)