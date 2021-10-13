Canon U.S.A. Adds Six New Printer and Multifunction Models to the imageCLASS X Series Expanded A4 product line helps bridge the document workflow divide between the corporate office and the home office

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is expanding its product offering by adding six new models to the imageCLASS X series of desktop printers and multifunction devices.1 With their small footprint, rich feature set, and tight integration with office solutions, these models are designed for users in a variety of work environments - the corporate office, the home office, or a combination of both.



imageCLASS X Series

With organizations shifting to a structure that support remote workers, these new models will help employees stay connected and maintain access to critical business information – regardless of location – while also implementing sophisticated security and control features.2

The similar user experience and ease of operation of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX multifunction printers in the office, and the desktop imageCLASS X models at home, help make for a smooth transition between the two work environments. Both imageCLASS X and imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models also support the Canon PRINT Business app, allowing users to perform many functions from their compatible smartphone. Plus, with the optional uniFLOW Online output management solution, organizations can benefit from additional security features while having the ability to facilitate detailed reporting and comprehensive tracking.

The new imageCLASS X models are added to a strong lineup that earned Buyers Lab's 2021 A4 Line of the Year Award. The exciting new additions include the imageCLASS X MF1643i/iF II black-and-white multifunction printers, offering print speeds up to 45 pages per minute (PPM) and the inclusion of a starter cartridge. These models, which replace the imageRUNNER 1643i/iF and imageCLASS MF543dw models, feature a five-inch color touch panel and offer the flexibility of desktop or floor-standing options.

The new imageCLASS X MF1238 II and the imageCLASS X LBP1238 II models are black-and-white multifunction and single-function printers, respectively, offering print speeds up to 40 PPM and a five-inch color touch panel display. These models replace the previous imageCLASS X MF 1238 and LBP 1238 models.

The imageCLASS X 1643 II Series, the imageCLASS X MF1238 II, and the imageCLASS X LBP 1238 II support a new standard Cloud Apps feature, allowing users to scan to or print from popular compatible cloud storage services such as DropBox, Google Drive, or OneDrive. 3

The Color imageCLASS X MF1538C is an A4 color multifunction model with a print speed of up to 40 PPM – a new speed range for a Color imageCLASS X MFP. The new model features a seven-inch color touch panel, the first of its kind for the imageCLASS Series. In addition to being larger and easier to view, the new control panel leverages similar features to the user interface of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX models, such as flick and pinch capabilities, the timeline feature, and a similar home screen. This model also supports the remote operation feature, allowing users to replicate the user interface of the device through the Remote Operation Kit on a PC, or the Canon PRINT Business App on a compatible mobile device.

The Color imageCLASS X LBP1538C is a single-function printer that produces vibrant results with speeds of up to 40 ppm. This model replaces the Color imageCLASS LBP712Cdn and includes the additional capability of Wi-FiR connectivity. With its compact design, this new model provides the flexibility to work as either a desktop or floor-standing model.

"These exciting additions strengthen the Canon lineup with solutions designed to enhance the work environment for both in-office and home office locations," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "By taking steps such as streamlining the Wi-Fi setup, facilitating cloud storage support and improving the user experience, Canon continues to support its customers with technology designed for the modern hybrid work environment."

Availability:

The new imageCLASS X models are comprised of the Color imageCLASS X MF1538C (MSRP: $3,100), Color imageCLASS X LBP1538C (MSRP: $1,795), imageCLASS X MF1643i II ($1,430), imageCLASS X MF1643iF II (MSRP: $1,738), imageCLASS X MF 1238 II (MSRP: $1,195) and the imageCLASS X LBP1238 II (MSRP: $599).*

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.



Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2020† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office

1 imageCLASS X models are available through Canon Solutions America, Inc. and Canon Authorized Office Imaging Dealers

2 Canon offers security features that can help your business. Many variables can impact the security of your devices and data. Canon does not warrant that the use of its features will prevent malicious attacks, or prevent misuse of devices or data or other security issues

3 Subscription to third party cloud service required. Subject to third party rates, terms and conditions

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary

