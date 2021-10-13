F.N.B. Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021 with net income available to common stockholders of $109.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share. Comparatively, third quarter of 2020 net income available to common stockholders totaled $80.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, and second quarter of 2021 net income available to common stockholders totaled $99.4 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share. On an operating basis, the third quarter of 2021 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.34, excluding $0.9 million of significant items. On an operating basis, the third quarter of 2020 was $0.26, excluding $6.0 million of significant items, and the second quarter of 2021 was $0.31, excluding $2.6 million of significant items.
"F.N.B. Corporation delivered strong fundamental performance resulting in record revenue of $321 million and earnings of $0.34 per share," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Our financial results were highlighted by a return on tangible common equity of 17% and sequential tangible book value per share growth of 11% annualized, to $8.42. The team has done a remarkable job executing our strategic plan as demonstrated by our growing diversity of revenue sources and our ability to have two consecutive quarters of high-single digit loan growth, excluding PPP. We are particularly excited by growth in our digital strategy bolstering our presence that is no longer limited by our physical locations. As we head into the end of the year, we are well-positioned to benefit from our investments in technology and continued strong customer activity across all of our markets."
Third Quarter 2021 Highlights
(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2020, except as noted)
- Record total revenue of $321.3 million, an increase of $14.1 million, or 4.6%, led to record operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) of $110.2 million, an increase of $24.8 million, or 29.0%.
- On a linked-quarter basis, operating pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) increased $10.2 million, or 8.0%, to a record $138.0 million due to growth in total revenue of $13.6 million, or 4.4%, led by higher non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $3.4 million, or 1.9%, largely tied to the revenue growth.
- Non-interest income was a record $88.9 million, an increase of $8.8 million, or 11.0%, due to strong contributions from capital markets and wealth management, as well as increased Small Business Administration (SBA) premium income and higher service charges reflecting increased customer activity, partially offset by lower contributions from mortgage banking given its record levels in the third quarter of 2020.
- Period-end total loans and leases, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $867.6 million, or 3.7%, as commercial loans increased $622 million, or 4.1%, and consumer loans increased $246 million, or 3.0%, inclusive of the sale of $0.5 billion in indirect auto loans in November 2020. Total period-end loans and leases decreased $973 million, or 3.8%, due to a commercial loan decrease of $1.2 billion, or 6.9%, driven by PPP loan forgiveness. PPP loans totaled $0.7 billion at September 30, 2021, reflecting $2.9 billion in SBA loan forgiveness processed to date.
- On a linked-quarter basis, excluding PPP loans, period-end total loans increased $463 million, or 7.8% annualized, with commercial loans and leases increasing $289 million, or 7.4% annualized, and consumer loans increasing $173 million, or 8.5% annualized.
- Total average deposits grew $2.5 billion, or 8.6%, led by increases in average non-interest-bearing deposits of $1.7 billion, or 19.2%, and average interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.3 billion, or 10.4%, partially offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $1.0 billion, or 25.0%. Average deposit growth reflected inflows from the PPP and government stimulus activities, organic growth in new and existing customer relationships, as well as current customer preferences to maintain larger balances in their deposit accounts than before the pandemic.
- Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 2.3%, to $232.4 million due to higher PPP income, an improved funding mix and lower cost of interest-bearing deposits offsetting lower yields on earnings assets.
- On a linked-quarter basis, the net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 2 basis points to 2.72% as the cost of funds decreased 2 basis points offsetting the earning asset yield decline of 1 basis point. The yield on total loans and leases increased 10 basis points to 3.61% largely due to higher contribution from PPP loans, while the investment portfolio yields declined by 13 basis points largely driven by the impact of higher cash balances. The cost of funds decrease was led by the cost of interest-bearing deposits improving 3 basis points to 0.21%.
- The annualized net charge-offs to total average loans ratio was 0.03%, compared to 0.29%, with favorable asset quality trends across the loan portfolio. The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $1.8 million for the third quarter, compared to a net benefit of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and expense of $27.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.
- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio was 9.9% (estimated), up from 9.6% at September 30, 2020, and stable compared to 9.9% at June 30, 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.22, or 2.7%, to $8.42, reflecting FNB's continued strategy to build tangible book value per share while optimizing capital deployment.
- PPP loan originations totaled $3.6 billion since program inception in the second quarter of 2020 with $2.9 billion forgiven as of September 30, 2021, resulting in $0.7 billion remaining at quarter end.
Quarterly Results Summary
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Reported results
Net income available to common stockholders (millions)
$
109.5
$
99.4
$
80.8
Net income per diluted common share
0.34
0.31
0.25
Book value per common share (period-end)
15.65
15.43
14.99
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (millions)
137.0
125.1
126.9
Operating results (non-GAAP)
Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions)
$
110.2
$
101.5
$
85.5
Operating net income per diluted common share
0.34
0.31
0.26
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end)
7.24
%
7.26
%
7.19
%
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)
$
8.42
$
8.20
$
7.81
Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (millions)
$
138.0
$
127.8
$
132.9
Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands)
322,861
323,328
325,663
Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)
Pre-tax merger-related expenses
$
(0.9)
$
—
$
—
After-tax impact of merger-related expenses
(0.7)
—
—
Pre-tax COVID-19 expense
—
—
(2.7)
After-tax impact of COVID-19 expense
—
—
(2.1)
Pre-tax gain on sale of Visa class B stock
—
—
13.8
After-tax impact of gain on sale of Visa class B stock
—
—
10.9
Pre-tax loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations
—
—
(13.3)
After-tax impact of loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations
—
—
(10.5)
Pre-tax branch consolidation costs
—
(2.6)
—
After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs
—
(2.1)
—
Pre-tax service charge refunds
—
—
(3.8)
After-tax impact of service charge refunds
—
—
(3.0)
Total significant items pre-tax
$
(0.9)
$
(2.6)
$
(6.0)
Total significant items after-tax
$
(0.7)
$
(2.1)
$
(4.7)
Year-to-Date Results Summary
2021
2020
Reported results
Net income available to common stockholders (millions)
$
300.1
$
207.8
Net income per diluted common share
0.93
0.64
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (millions)
383.0
362.8
Operating results (non-GAAP)
Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions)
$
302.9
$
222.1
Operating net income per diluted common share
0.94
0.68
Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (millions)
386.6
385.1
Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands)
323,636
325,694
Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)
Pre-tax merger-related expenses
$
(0.9)
$
—
After-tax impact of merger-related expenses
(0.7)
—
Pre-tax COVID-19 expense
—
(6.6)
After-tax impact of COVID-19 expense
—
(5.2)
Pre-tax gain on sale of Visa class B stock
—
13.8
After-tax impact of gain on sale of Visa class B stock
—
10.9
Pre-tax loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations
—
(13.3)
After-tax impact of loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations
—
(10.5)
Pre-tax branch consolidation costs
(2.6)
(8.3)
After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs
(2.1)
(6.5)
Pre-tax service charge refunds
—
(3.8)
After-tax impact of service charge refunds
—
(3.0)
Total significant items pre-tax
$
(3.5)
$
(18.2)
Total significant items after-tax
$
(2.8)
$
(14.3)
(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings.
Third Quarter 2021 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter
Net interest income totaled $232.4 million, compared to $227.1 million, as total average earning assets increased $1.5 billion, or 4.5%, which included $3.6 billion of PPP loan originations since program inception in the second quarter of 2020, $2.9 billion in total PPP loan forgiveness and a $2.6 billion increase in average cash balances largely due to the continued impact from government stimulus and PPP activity. The growth in average earning assets was offset by the repricing impact on earning asset yields from lower interest rates, mitigated by the improved funding mix with reductions in higher-cost borrowings and the cost of interest-bearing deposits.
Third Quarter 2021 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter
Net interest income totaled $232.4 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 2.0%, from the prior quarter total of $227.9 million primarily due to growth in average earning assets of $165 million, or 1.9% annualized, $2.0 million increased contribution from PPP and our continued focus on reducing deposit costs in the low interest rate environment. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) increased 2 basis points to 2.72%, including PPP contribution of 23 basis points, benefit from acquired loan discount accretion of 5 basis points and higher average cash balances that reduced the net interest margin 26 basis points.
September 30, 2021 Year-To-Date Results – Comparison to Prior Year-To-Date Period
Net interest income totaled $683.2 million, decreasing $4.5 million, or 0.7%, as the low interest rate environment impacted earning asset yields. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) contracted 21 basis points to 2.72%, reflecting higher average cash balances that reduced the net interest margin 20 basis points, partially offset by PPP contribution of 15 basis points and benefit from acquired loan discount accretion of 7 basis points. The yield on earning assets decreased 63 basis points to 3.02%, while the cost of funds improved 43 basis points to 0.31% primarily due to actions taken to reduce the cost of interest-bearing deposits given the low interest rate environment and strong growth in non-interest-bearing deposits.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators
To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, allowance for credit losses to loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, non-performing loans to loans and leases excluding PPP loans, non-performing loans and 90 days past due and OREO to loans and leases plus OREO excluding PPP loans, net loan charge-offs to average loans and leases excluding PPP loans, past due and non-accrual loans excluding PPP loans to loans and leases excluding PPP loans, pre-provision net revenue to average tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This document may contain statements regarding F.N.B. Corporation's outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset quality levels, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting our current or future business and operations. These statements can be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which can change over time. Actual results or future events may be different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "project," "goal," and other similar words and expressions. We do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.
- Our business, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business, economic and political circumstances, including, but not limited to: (i) developments with respect to the U.S. and global financial markets; (ii) actions by the Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other governmental agencies, especially those that impact money supply, market interest rates or otherwise affect business activities of the financial services industry; (iii) a slowing of the U.S. economic environment; (iv) the impacts of tariffs or other trade policies of the U.S. or its global trading partners; and the sociopolitical environment in the United States.
- Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls, third-party insurance, derivatives, and capital management techniques, and to meet evolving regulatory capital and liquidity standards.
- Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention, and on credit spreads, deposit gathering and product pricing, which can affect market share, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate, react quickly and continue to respond to technological changes and COVID-19 challenges can also impact our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands.
- Business and operating results can also be affected by widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, dislocations, terrorist activities, system failures, security breaches, significant political events, cyber-attacks or international hostilities through impacts on the economy and financial markets generally, or on us or our counterparties specifically.
- Legal, regulatory and accounting developments could have an impact on our ability to operate and grow our businesses, financial condition, results of operations, competitive position, and reputation. Reputational impacts could affect matters such as business generation and retention, liquidity, funding, and the ability to attract and retain management. These developments could include:
- The COVID-19 pandemic and the federal, state, and local regulatory and governmental actions implemented in response to COVID-19 have resulted in a deterioration and disruption of the financial markets and national and local economic conditions, increased levels of unemployment and business failures, and the potential to have a material impact on, among other things, our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, or on our management, employees, customers and critical vendors and suppliers. In view of the many unknowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, our forward-looking statements continue to be subject to various conditions that may be substantially different in the future than what we are currently experiencing or expecting, including, but not limited to, a prolonged recovery of the U.S. economy and labor market and the possible change in commercial and consumer customer fundamentals, expectations and sentiments. As a result, the COVID-19 impact, including U.S. government responsive measures to manage it or provide financial relief, the uncertainty regarding its duration and the success of vaccination efforts, it is possible the pandemic may have a material adverse impact on our business, operations and financial performance.
Conference Call
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced the financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, October 18, 2021. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer, Gary L. Guerrieri, plan to host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 8:30 AM ET.
About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $39 billion and over 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
% Variance
3Q21
3Q21
For the Nine Months Ended
%
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Var.
Interest Income
Loans and leases, including fees
$
226,308
$
223,409
$
239,443
1.3
(5.5)
$
671,099
$
750,354
(10.6)
Securities:
Taxable
20,952
21,499
24,807
(2.5)
(15.5)
64,558
83,515
(22.7)
Tax-exempt
7,152
7,279
7,955
(1.7)
(10.1)
21,991
23,942
(8.1)
Other
1,228
659
226
86.3
443.4
2,310
1,606
43.8
Total Interest Income
255,640
252,846
272,431
1.1
(6.2)
759,958
859,417
(11.6)
Interest Expense
Deposits
10,650
12,165
27,421
(12.5)
(61.2)
38,060
111,354
(65.8)
Short-term borrowings
6,539
6,676
8,893
(2.1)
(26.5)
20,255
30,973
(34.6)
Long-term borrowings
6,045
6,134
9,019
(1.5)
(33.0)
18,443
29,400
(37.3)
Total Interest Expense
23,234
24,975
45,333
(7.0)
(48.7)
76,758
171,727
(55.3)
Net Interest Income
232,406
227,871
227,098
2.0
2.3
683,200
687,690
(0.7)
Provision for credit losses
(1,806)
(1,126)
27,227
60.4
(106.6)
2,979
105,242
(97.2)
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Credit Losses
234,212
228,997
199,871
2.3
17.2
680,221
582,448
16.8
Non-Interest Income
Service charges
31,716
29,726
24,296
6.7
30.5
89,273
78,362
13.9
Trust services
9,471
9,282
7,733
2.0
22.5
27,836
23,045
20.8
Insurance commissions and fees
6,776
6,227
6,401
8.8
5.9
20,188
18,788
7.5
Securities commissions and fees
5,465
5,747
4,494
(4.9)
21.6
16,830
12,796
31.5
Capital markets income
12,541
7,012
8,202
78.9
52.9
27,265
31,830
(14.3)
Mortgage banking operations
8,245
7,422
18,831
11.1
(56.2)
31,400
34,348
(8.6)
Dividends on non-marketable equity securities
1,857
2,383
2,496
(22.1)
(25.6)
6,516
9,940
(34.4)
Bank owned life insurance
3,279
4,766
3,867
(31.2)
(15.2)
10,993
10,968
0.2
Net securities gains
65
87
112
(25.3)
(42.0)
193
262
(26.3)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
—
(4,360)
—
—
—
(4,360)
—
Other
9,439
7,120
7,966
32.6
18.5
20,937
10,213
105.0
Total Non-Interest Income
88,854
79,772
80,038
11.4
11.0
251,431
226,192
11.2
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
104,899
102,073
100,265
2.8
4.6
314,275
298,062
5.4
Net occupancy
12,913
16,296
13,837
(20.8)
(6.7)
45,372
48,879
(7.2)
Equipment
17,664
17,160
17,005
2.9
3.9
51,854
48,661
6.6
Amortization of intangibles
3,022
3,024
3,339
(0.1)
(9.5)
9,096
10,021
(9.2)
Outside services
17,839
18,695
16,676
(4.6)
7.0
53,463
50,572
5.7
FDIC insurance
4,380
4,208
4,064
4.1
7.8
13,432
14,990
(10.4)
Bank shares and franchise taxes
3,584
3,576
3,778
0.2
(5.1)
10,939
11,899
(8.1)
Merger-related
940
—
—
—
—
940
—
—
Other
18,985
17,468
21,245
8.7
(10.6)
52,217
67,949
(23.2)
Total Non-Interest Expense
184,226
182,500
180,209
0.9
2.2
551,588
551,033
0.1
Income Before Income Taxes
138,840
126,269
99,700
10.0
39.3
380,064
257,607
47.5
Income taxes
27,327
24,882
16,924
9.8
61.5
73,929
43,804
68.8
Net Income
111,513
101,387
82,776
10.0
34.7
306,135
213,803
43.2
Preferred stock dividends
2,010
2,010
2,010
—
—
6,030
6,030
—
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
$
109,503
$
99,377
$
80,766
10.2
35.6
$
300,105
$
207,773
44.4
Earnings per Common Share
Basic
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
0.25
9.7
36.0
$
0.94
$
0.64
46.9
Diluted
0.34
0.31
0.25
9.7
36.0
0.93
0.64
45.3
Cash Dividends per Common Share
0.12
0.12
0.12
—
—
0.36
0.36
—
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
% Variance
3Q21
3Q21
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
402
$
394
$
396
2.0
1.5
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
3,708
2,550
504
45.4
635.7
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4,110
2,944
900
39.6
356.7
Securities available for sale
3,208
3,126
3,101
2.6
3.5
Securities held to maturity
3,202
3,135
2,966
2.1
8.0
Loans held for sale
253
177
680
42.9
(62.8)
Loans and leases, net of unearned income
24,716
25,111
25,689
(1.6)
(3.8)
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(349)
(357)
(373)
(2.2)
(6.4)
Net Loans and Leases
24,367
24,754
25,316
(1.6)
(3.7)
Premises and equipment, net
342
343
335
(0.3)
2.1
Goodwill
2,262
2,262
2,262
—
—
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net
45
48
57
(6.3)
(21.1)
Bank owned life insurance
545
549
548
(0.7)
(0.5)
Other assets
1,027
1,068
1,276
(3.8)
(19.5)
Total Assets
$
39,361
$
38,406
$
37,441
2.5
5.1
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
10,502
$
10,198
$
8,741
3.0
20.1
Interest-bearing demand
14,360
13,657
13,063
5.1
9.9
Savings
3,537
3,413
3,007
3.6
17.6
Certificates and other time deposits
3,045
3,201
4,025
(4.9)
(24.3)
Total Deposits
31,444
30,469
28,836
3.2
9.0
Short-term borrowings
1,563
1,650
1,899
(5.3)
(17.7)
Long-term borrowings
886
888
1,397
(0.2)
(36.6)
Other liabilities
370
362
358
2.2
3.4
Total Liabilities
34,263
33,369
32,490
2.7
5.5
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
107
107
107
—
—
Common stock
3
3
3
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
4,106
4,101
4,084
0.1
0.5
Retained earnings
1,051
981
838
7.1
25.4
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(52)
(46)
(26)
13.0
100.0
Treasury stock
(117)
(109)
(55)
7.3
112.7
Total Stockholders' Equity
5,098
5,037
4,951
1.2
3.0
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
39,361
$
38,406
$
37,441
2.5
5.1
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
(Unaudited)
Interest
Interest
Interest
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
3,186,841
$
1,228
0.15
%
$
2,436,958
$
659
0.11
%
$
543,731
$
226
0.17
%
Taxable investment securities (2)
5,109,559
20,746
1.62
5,071,781
21,295
1.68
4,849,384
24,710
2.04
Non-taxable investment securities (1)
1,078,906
9,230
3.42
1,094,787
9,386
3.43
1,142,971
10,101
3.54
Loans held for sale
257,909
2,381
3.69
196,455
1,865
3.80
282,917
3,349
4.72
Loans and leases (1) (3)
24,729,254
224,675
3.61
25,397,396
222,383
3.51
26,063,431
237,063
3.62
Total Interest Earning Assets (1)
34,362,469
258,260
2.99
34,197,377
255,588
3.00
32,882,434
275,449
3.34
Cash and due from banks
389,659
369,086
369,263
Allowance for credit losses
(362,592)
(368,243)
(371,199)
Premises and equipment
343,070
335,294
335,711
Other assets
3,985,793
3,992,672
4,250,497
Total Assets
$
38,718,399
$
38,526,186
$
37,466,706
Liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
13,888,928
4,487
0.13
$
13,798,324
4,900
0.14
$
12,584,154
10,041
0.32
Savings
3,509,325
164
0.02
3,391,989
175
0.02
2,991,381
261
0.03
Certificates and other time
3,111,424
5,999
0.76
3,258,747
7,090
0.88
4,149,263
17,119
1.64
Total interest-bearing deposits
20,509,677
10,650
0.21
20,449,060
12,165
0.24
19,724,798
27,421
0.55
Short-term borrowings
1,549,353
6,539
1.67
1,700,795
6,676
1.57
2,217,640
8,893
1.59
Long-term borrowings
886,637
6,045
2.70
954,402
6,134
2.58
1,526,968
9,019
2.35
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
22,945,667
23,234
0.40
23,104,257
24,975
0.43
23,469,406
45,333
0.77
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
10,338,713
10,058,181
8,671,940
Total Deposits and Borrowings
33,284,380
0.28
33,162,438
0.30
32,141,346
0.56
Other liabilities
370,587
369,249
409,427
Total Liabilities
33,654,967
33,531,687
32,550,773
Stockholders' Equity
5,063,432
4,994,499
4,915,933
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
38,718,399
$
38,526,186
$
37,466,706
Net Interest Earning Assets
$
11,416,802
$
11,093,120
$
9,413,028
Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)
235,026
230,613
230,116
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
(2,620)
(2,742)
(3,018)
Net Interest Income
$
232,406
$
227,871
$
227,098
Net Interest Spread
2.59
%
2.57
%
2.57
%
Net Interest Margin (1)
2.72
%
2.70
%
2.79
%
(1)
The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2)
The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost.
(3)
Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Unaudited)
2021
2020
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest
Interest
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
2,399,683
$
2,310
0.13
%
$
336,541
$
1,606
0.64
%
Taxable investment securities (2)
5,033,410
63,958
1.69
5,075,865
83,385
2.19
Non-taxable investment securities (1)
1,100,120
28,337
3.43
1,128,327
30,179
3.57
Loans held for sale
206,589
5,739
3.70
155,713
5,389
4.62
Loans and leases (1) (3)
25,190,510
667,835
3.54
25,061,913
748,328
3.99
Total Interest Earning Assets (1)
33,930,312
768,179
3.02
31,758,359
868,887
3.65
Cash and due from banks
376,276
361,171
Allowance for credit losses
(366,849)
(342,081)
Premises and equipment
337,262
334,879
Other assets
4,017,431
4,205,752
Total Assets
$
38,294,432
$
36,318,080
Liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
13,683,402
14,927
0.15
$
11,839,283
49,358
0.56
Savings
3,394,718
510
0.02
2,818,593
2,651
0.13
Certificates and other time
3,294,084
22,623
0.92
4,404,265
59,345
1.80
Total interest-bearing deposits
20,372,204
38,060
0.25
19,062,141
111,354
0.78
Short-term borrowings
1,688,999
20,255
1.60
2,716,076
30,973
1.52
Long-term borrowings
977,269
18,443
2.52
1,538,425
29,400
2.55
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
23,038,472
76,758
0.45
23,316,642
171,727
0.98
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
9,874,148
7,707,562
Total Deposits and Borrowings
32,912,620
0.31
31,024,204
0.74
Other liabilities
374,898
403,762
Total Liabilities
33,287,518
31,427,966
Stockholders' Equity
5,006,914
4,890,114
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
38,294,432
$
36,318,080
Net Interest Earning Assets
$
10,891,840
$
8,441,717
Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)
691,421
697,160
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
(8,221)
(9,470)
Net Interest Income
$
683,200
$
687,690
Net Interest Spread
2.57
%
2.67
%
Net Interest Margin (1)
2.72
%
2.93
%
(1)
The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2)
The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost.
(3)
Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Performance Ratios
Return on average equity
8.74
%
8.14
%
6.70
%
8.17
%
5.84
%
Return on average tangible equity (1)
16.41
15.52
13.10
15.54
11.54
Return on average tangible
common equity (1)
16.77
15.85
13.34
15.87
11.72
Return on average assets
1.14
1.06
0.88
1.07
0.79
Return on average tangible assets (1)
1.24
1.15
0.97
1.16
0.87
Net interest margin (FTE) (2)
2.72
2.70
2.79
2.72
2.93
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2)
2.99
3.00
3.34
3.02
3.65
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
0.21
0.24
0.55
0.25
0.78
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
0.40
0.43
0.77
0.45
0.98
Cost of funds
0.28
0.30
0.56
0.31
0.74
Efficiency ratio (1)
55.43
56.83
55.26
56.95
55.99
Effective tax rate
19.68
19.71
16.97
19.45
17.00
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) / average tangible common equity (1)
20.53
19.49
20.30
19.79
19.71
Pre-provision net revenue (operating) / average tangible common equity (1)
20.68
19.90
21.25
19.97
20.92
Capital Ratios
Equity / assets (period end)
12.95
13.12
13.22
Common equity / assets (period end)
12.68
12.84
12.94
Common equity tier 1 (3)
9.9
9.9
9.6
Leverage ratio
8.00
7.84
7.78
Tangible equity / tangible assets
(period end) (1)
7.53
7.55
7.49
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (1)
7.24
7.26
7.19
Common Stock Data
Average diluted common shares outstanding
322,860,927
323,328,165
325,662,780
323,635,655
325,694,146
Period end common shares outstanding
318,921,616
319,465,156
323,212,398
Book value per common share
$
15.65
$
15.43
$
14.99
Tangible book value per common share (1)
8.42
8.20
7.81
Dividend payout ratio (common)
35.43
%
39.09
%
48.65
%
38.88
%
56.66
%
(1)
See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2)
The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(3)
September 30, 2021 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions)
% Variance
3Q21
3Q21
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Balances at period end
Loans and Leases:
Commercial real estate
$
9,871
$
9,793
$
9,521
0.8
3.7
Commercial and industrial (1)
5,960
6,619
7,547
(10.0)
(21.0)
Commercial leases
489
477
487
2.5
0.4
Other
81
80
65
1.3
24.6
Commercial loans and leases
16,401
16,969
17,620
(3.3)
(6.9)
Direct installment
2,250
2,145
1,977
4.9
13.8
Residential mortgages
3,588
3,505
3,531
2.4
1.6
Indirect installment
1,230
1,223
1,219
0.6
0.9
Consumer LOC
1,247
1,269
1,342
(1.7)
(7.1)
Consumer loans
8,315
8,142
8,069
2.1
3.0
Total loans and leases
$
24,716
$
25,111
$
25,689
(1.6)
(3.8)
Note: Loans held for sale were $253, $177 and $680 at 3Q21, 2Q21, and 3Q20, respectively.
(1) PPP loans were $0.7 billion, $1.6 billion and $2.5 billion at 3Q21, 2Q21 and 3Q20, respectively.
% Variance
Average balances
3Q21
3Q21
For the Nine Months Ended
%
Loans and Leases:
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Var.
Commercial real estate
$
9,687
$
9,897
$
9,443
(2.1)
2.6
$
9,839
$
9,476
3.8
Commercial and industrial (1)
6,289
7,010
7,628
(10.3)
(17.6)
6,798
6,552
3.8
Commercial leases
475
476
492
(0.3)
(3.5)
476
473
0.7
Other
66
76
49
(12.4)
35.1
67
24
179.8
Commercial loans and leases
16,517
17,459
17,612
(5.4)
(6.2)
17,180
16,525
4.0
Direct installment
2,190
2,068
1,960
5.9
11.7
2,090
1,908
9.6
Residential mortgages
3,539
3,386
3,522
4.5
0.5
3,430
3,464
(1.0)
Indirect installment
1,229
1,214
1,609
1.3
(23.6)
1,216
1,768
(31.2)
Consumer LOC
1,254
1,270
1,360
(1.3)
(7.7)
1,275
1,397
(8.8)
Consumer loans
8,212
7,938
8,451
3.5
(2.8)
8,011
8,537
(6.2)
Total loans and leases
$
24,729
$
25,397
$
26,063
(2.6)
(5.1)
$
25,191
$
25,062
0.5
(1) PPP average loans were $1.1 billion, $2.1 billion and $2.5 billion at 3Q21, 2Q21 and 3Q20, respectively, and $1.8 billion and $1.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
% Variance
(Dollars in millions)
3Q21
3Q21
Asset Quality Data
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
Non-Performing Assets
Non-performing loans
$
110
$
128
$
178
(14.1)
(38.2)
Other real estate owned (OREO)
8
9
20
(11.1)
(60.0)
Non-performing assets
$
118
$
137
$
198
(13.9)
(40.4)
Non-performing loans / total loans and leases
0.45
%
0.51
%
0.69
%
Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO / total loans and leases + OREO
0.51
0.57
0.84
Delinquency
Loans 30-89 days past due
$
59
$
54
$
78
9.3
(24.4)
Loans 90+ days past due
8
7
18
14.3
(55.6)
Non-accrual loans
110
128
178
(14.1)
(38.2)
Past due and non-accrual loans
$
177
$
189
$
274
(6.3)
(35.4)
Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases
0.72
%
0.75
%
1.07
%
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
% Variance
(Dollars in millions)
3Q21
3Q21
For the Nine Months Ended
%
Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments Rollforward
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Var.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases
Balance at beginning of period
$
356.5
$
362.0
$
365.0
(1.5)
(2.3)
$
363.1
$
195.9
85.4
Provision for credit losses
(5.7)
(1.7)
27.2
232.2
(120.8)
(1.3)
105.2
(101.2)
Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries
(1.6)
(3.8)
(19.3)
(58.4)
(91.7)
(12.5)
(33.4)
(62.5)
Adjustment due to CECL adoption
—
—
—
—
105.3
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$
349.3
$
356.5
$
373.0
(2.0)
(6.4)
$
349.3
$
373.0
(6.4)
Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period
$
14.1
$
13.5
$
15.1
4.3
(6.6)
$
13.7
$
2.6
426.5
Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other adjustments
3.8
0.6
(0.3)
563.3
(1440.4)
4.3
2.2
96.1
Adjustment due to CECL adoption
—
—
—
—
10.0
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
$
18.0
$
14.1
$
14.8
27.3
21.2
$
18.0
$
14.8
21.2
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for unfunded loan commitments
$
367.2
$
370.6
$
387.8
(0.9)
(5.3)
$
367.2
$
387.8
(5.3)
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.41
%
1.42
%
1.45
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans
317.0
278.2
209.8
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases
0.03
0.06
0.29
0.07
%
0.18
%
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP
We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.
% Variance
3Q21
3Q21
For the Nine Months Ended
%
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Var.
Operating net income available to common stockholders:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
109,503
$
99,377
$
80,766
$
300,105
$
207,773
Merger-related expense
940
—
—
940
—
Tax benefit of merger-related expense
(197)
—
—
(197)
—
COVID-19 expense
—
—
2,671
—
6,622
Tax benefit of COVID-19 expense
—
—
(561)
—
(1,391)
Gain on sale of Visa class B stock
—
—
(13,818)
—
(13,818)
Tax expense of gain on sale of Visa class B stock
—
—
2,902
—
2,902
Loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations
—
—
13,316
—
13,316
Tax benefit of loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations
—
—
(2,796)
—
(2,796)
Branch consolidation costs
—
2,644
—
2,644
8,262
Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs
—
(555)
—
(555)
(1,735)
Service charge refunds
—
—
3,780
—
3,780
Tax benefit of service charge refunds
—
—
(794)
—
(794)
Operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$
110,246
$
101,466
$
85,466
8.7
29.0
$
302,937
$
222,121
36.4
Operating earnings per diluted common share:
Earnings per diluted common share
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
0.25
$
0.93
$
0.64
Merger-related expense
—
—
—
—
—
Tax benefit of merger-related expense
—
—
—
—
—
COVID-19 expense
—
—
0.01
—
0.02
Tax benefit of COVID-19 expense
—
—
—
—
—
Gain on sale of Visa class B stock
—
—
(0.04)
—
(0.04)
Tax expense of gain on sale of Visa class B stock
—
—
0.01
—
0.01
Loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations
—
—
0.04
—
0.04
Tax benefit of loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations
—
—
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
Branch consolidation costs
—
0.01
—
0.01
0.03
Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
Service charge refunds
—
—
0.01
—
0.01
Tax benefit of service charge refunds
—
—
—
—
—
Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP)
$
0.34
$
0.31
$
0.26
9.7
30.8
$
0.94
$
0.68
38.2
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
Return on average tangible equity:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (annualized)
$
442,414
$
406,663
$
329,305
$
409,302
$
285,591
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
9,471
9,581
10,495
9,607
10,575
Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$
451,885
$
416,244
$
339,800
$
418,909
$
296,166
Average total stockholders' equity
$
5,063,432
$
4,994,499
$
4,915,933
$
5,006,914
$
4,890,114
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,308,922)
(2,311,953)
(2,321,352)
(2,311,940)
(2,324,638)
Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,754,510
$
2,682,546
$
2,594,581
$
2,694,974
$
2,565,476
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
16.41
%
15.52
%
13.10
%
15.54
%
11.54
%
Return on average tangible common equity:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders (annualized)
$
434,443
$
398,600
$
321,307
$
401,239
$
277,536
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
9,471
9,581
10,495
9,607
10,575
Tangible net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$
443,914
$
408,181
$
331,802
$
410,846
$
288,111
Average total stockholders' equity
$
5,063,432
$
4,994,499
$
4,915,933
$
5,006,914
$
4,890,114
Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,308,922)
(2,311,953)
(2,321,352)
(2,311,940)
(2,324,638)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,647,628
$
2,575,664
$
2,487,699
$
2,588,092
$
2,458,594
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
16.77
%
15.85
%
13.34
%
15.87
%
11.72
%
Operating return on average tangible common equity:
(Dollars in thousands)
Operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized)
$
437,389
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
9,471
Tangible operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$
446,860
Average total stockholders' equity
$
5,063,432
Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity
(106,882)
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,308,922)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,647,628
Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
16.88
%
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
Return on average tangible assets:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income (annualized)
$
442,414
$
406,663
$
329,305
$
409,302
$
285,591
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized)
9,471
9,581
10,495
9,607
10,575
Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$
451,885
$
416,244
$
339,800
$
418,909
$
296,166
Average total assets
$
38,718,399
$
38,526,186
$
37,466,706
$
38,294,432
$
36,318,080
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,308,922)
(2,311,953)
(2,321,352)
(2,311,940)
(2,324,638)
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
36,409,477
$
36,214,233
$
35,145,354
$
35,982,492
$
33,993,442
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
1.24
%
1.15
%
0.97
%
1.16
%
0.87
%
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Tangible book value per common share:
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Total stockholders' equity
$
5,098,407
$
5,036,410
$
4,951,059
Less: Preferred stockholders' equity
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,307,432)
(2,310,453)
(2,319,689)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,684,093
$
2,619,075
$
2,524,488
Common shares outstanding
318,921,616
319,465,156
323,212,398
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
8.42
$
8.20
$
7.81
Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end):
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity
$
5,098,407
$
5,036,410
$
4,951,059
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,307,432)
(2,310,453)
(2,319,689)
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,790,975
$
2,725,957
$
2,631,370
Total assets
$
39,361,110
$
38,405,693
$
37,440,672
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,307,432)
(2,310,453)
(2,319,689)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
37,053,678
$
36,095,240
$
35,120,983
Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP)
7.53
%
7.55
%
7.49
%
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end):
(Dollars in thousands)
Total stockholders' equity
$
5,098,407
$
5,036,410
$
4,951,059
Less: Preferred stockholders' equity
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,307,432)
(2,310,453)
(2,319,689)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,684,093
$
2,619,075
$
2,524,488
Total assets
$
39,361,110
$
38,405,693
$
37,440,672
Less: Intangible assets (1)
(2,307,432)
(2,310,453)
(2,319,689)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
37,053,678
$
36,095,240
$
35,120,983
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP)
7.24
%
7.26
%
7.19
%
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
Allowance for credit losses / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (period-end):
(Dollars in thousands)
ACL - loans
$
349,250
$
356,509
$
372,970
Loans and leases
$
24,716,335
$
25,110,528
$
25,688,502
Less: PPP loans outstanding
(694,326)
(1,551,284)
(2,534,136)
Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
24,022,009
$
23,559,244
$
23,154,366
ACL loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
1.45
%
1.51
%
1.61
%
Non-performing loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans:
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-performing loans
$
110,159
$
128,150
$
177,751
Loans and leases
$
24,716,335
$
25,110,528
$
25,688,502
Less: PPP loans outstanding
(694,326)
(1,551,284)
(2,534,136)
Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
24,022,009
$
23,559,244
$
23,154,366
Non-performing loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.46
%
0.54
%
0.77
%
Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO / loans and leases + OREO, excluding PPP loans:
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO
$
126,182
$
143,979
$
216,457
Loans and leases
$
24,716,335
$
25,110,528
$
25,688,502
Plus: OREO
8,353
9,106
20,319
Less: PPP loans outstanding
(694,326)
(1,551,284)
(2,534,136)
Loans and leases + OREO, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
24,030,362
$
23,568,350
$
23,174,685
Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO / loans and leases + OREO, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.52
%
0.61
%
0.93
%
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net loan charge-offs (annualized)
$
6,312
$
15,330
$
76,605
Average loans and leases
$
24,729,254
$
25,397,396
$
26,063,431
Less: Average PPP loans outstanding
(1,123,285)
(2,125,609)
(2,509,758)
Average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
23,605,969
$
23,271,787
$
23,553,673
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.03
%
0.07
%
0.32
%
Past due and non-accrual loans, excluding PPP loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans:
(Dollars in thousands)
Past due and non-accrual loans
$
176,998
$
188,519
$
274,314
Less: Past due and non-accrual loans - PPP loans
(6,911)
—
—
Past due and non-accrual loans, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
170,087
$
188,519
$
274,314
Loans and leases
$
24,716,335
$
25,110,528
$
25,688,502
Less: PPP loans outstanding
(694,326)
(1,551,284)
(2,534,136)
Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
$
24,022,009
$
23,559,244
$
23,154,366
Past due and non-accrual loans, excluding PPP loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)
0.71
%
0.80
%
1.18
%
F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended
3Q21
2Q21
3Q20
2021
2020
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
Pre-provision net revenue / average tangible common equity:
(Dollars in thousands)
Net interest income
$
232,406
$
227,871
$
227,098
$
683,200
$
687,690
Non-interest income
88,854
79,772
80,038
251,431
226,192
Less: Non-interest expense
(184,226)
(182,500)
(180,209)
(551,588)
(551,033)
Pre-provision net revenue (as reported)
$
137,034
$
125,143
$
126,927
$
383,043
$
362,849
Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) (annualized)
$
543,669
$
501,947
$
504,948
$
512,127
$
484,681
Adjustments:
Add: Service charge refunds (non-interest income)
—
—
3,780
—
3,780
Less: Gain on sale of Visa class B stock (non-interest income)
—
—
(13,818)
—
(13,818)
Add: Loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations (non-interest income)
—
—
13,316
—
13,316
Add: Merger-related expense (non-interest expense)
940
—
—
940
—
Add: COVID -19 expense (non-interest expense)
—
—
2,671
—
6,622
Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense)
—
2,644
—
2,644
8,262
Add: Tax credit-related impairment project (non-interest expense)
—
—
—
—
4,101
Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (non-GAAP)
$
137,974
$
127,787
$
132,876
$
386,627
$
385,112
Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$
547,399
$
512,552
$
528,614
$
516,919
$
514,419
Average total shareholders' equity
$
5,063,432
$
4,994,499
$
4,915,933
$
5,006,914
$
4,890,114
Less: Average preferred shareholders' equity
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
(106,882)
Less: Average intangible assets (1)
(2,308,922)
(2,311,953)
(2,321,352)
(2,311,940)
(2,324,638)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
2,647,628
$
2,575,664
$
2,487,699
$
2,588,092
$
2,458,594
Pre-provision net revenue (reported) /
average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
20.53
%
19.49
%
20.30
%
19.79
%
19.71
%
Pre-provision net revenue (operating) /
average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
20.68
%
19.90
%
21.25
%
19.97
%
20.92
%
Efficiency ratio (FTE):
(Dollars in thousands)
Total non-interest expense
$
184,226
$
182,500
$
180,209
$
551,588
$
551,033
Less: Amortization of intangibles
(3,022)
(3,024)
(3,339)
(9,096)
(10,021)
Less: OREO expense
(781)
(499)
(1,061)
(2,066)
(3,347)
Less: Merger-related expense
(940)
—
—
(940)
—
Less: COVID-19 expense
—
—
(2,671)
—
(6,622)
Less: Branch consolidation costs
—
(2,644)
—
(2,644)
(8,262)
Less: Tax credit-related project impairment
—
—
—
—
(4,101)
Adjusted non-interest expense
$
179,483
$
176,333
$
173,138
$
536,842
$
518,680
Net interest income
$
232,406
$
227,871
$
227,098
$
683,200
$
687,690
Taxable equivalent adjustment
2,620
2,742
3,018
8,221
9,470
Non-interest income
88,854
79,772
80,038
251,431
226,192
Less: Net securities gains
(65)
(87)
(112)
(193)
(262)
Less: Gain on sale of Visa class B stock
—
—
(13,818)
—
(13,818)
Add: Loss on FHLB debt extinguishment and related hedge terminations
—
—
13,316
—
13,316
Add: Service charge refunds
—
—
3,780
—
3,780
Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income
$
323,815
$
310,298
$
313,320
$
942,659
$
926,368
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
55.43
%
56.83
%
55.26
%
56.95
%
55.99
%
(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.
