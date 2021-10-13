Zayed Law Offices Announces New Partner Jeremy D. Lee Chicago area Personal Injury Trial Law Firm elevates associate attorney to partner status for the first time in firm's history.

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zayed Law Offices, a premier personal injury trial law firm, announced the promotion of Jeremy D. Lee to Partner. "Jeremy has proven to be an exceptionally talented trial lawyer and a relentless advocate for injury victims," said Adam J. Zayed, Founder and Managing Trial Attorney. The announcement comes at the two-year anniversary of Mr. Lee joining Zayed Law Offices. Mr. Lee practiced at a fast-paced personal injury firm prior to joining Zayed Law Offices.

Zayed Law Offices - New COO (PRNewsfoto/Zayed Law Offices)

"Advocating for clients is an honor and a privilege," said Mr. Lee. "Becoming partner at Zayed Law Offices is a very special accomplishment, and I am humbled and excited to grow and build with the firm."

Mr. Lee has recovered more than $20 million in verdicts and settlements, more than $5,000,000 with Zayed Law Offices, and has taken more than 35 cases to trial. Mr. Lee received his law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law and his Bachelor's degree in English from University of Illinois at Chicago. Mr. Lee has been recognized as a leader in many legal publications including earning recognition as a Super Lawyers, Rising Star. "Elevating Mr. Lee to Partner reinforces the firm's commitment to vigorous advocacy and compassionate representation in handling the most complex and significant cases in Illinois," said Mr. Zayed.

The Chicago based firm, recently argued an important personal injury and workers compensation case at the Illinois Supreme Court and has numerous cases set for multi-million-dollar trials in the coming months, opposite some of the largest corporations and insurance companies. The firm recently reached $40,000,000 in firm awards.

Zayed's brand of client advocacy has resonated with clients throughout Illinois. With the recent opening of its Wicker Park office, it now has seven locations across Chicagoland and continues to recruit like-minded attorneys willing to fight hard for its clients.

Zayed Law Offices was founded in 2009 by nationally recognized and award-winning personal injury trial attorney trial attorney Adam Zayed. Zayed's trial advocacy integrates elements of medical acumen, statistics, business, finance, and strategy, mixed with tremendous legal experience. Zayed Law Offices currently represents victims of catastrophic personal injury, including truck accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries as well as the families of wrongful death victims.

For more information visit https://zayedlawoffices.com or call 855-726-1616.

