Winner's Design Will be Sold on Belk.com and Also Receives a $2500 Donation to Their School and a $500 Belk Gift Card

Belk Announces Black History Month T-Shirt Design Contest Winner's Design Will be Sold on Belk.com and Also Receives a $2500 Donation to Their School and a $500 Belk Gift Card

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Belk announced a new t-shirt design contest for high school and college students. The retailer is encouraging students to create a t-shirt design that is based off of the concept of what Black History means to them. The contest winner will have their shirt produced and sold on www.belk.com, as well as being sold in the winner's local Belk store.

(PRNewsfoto/Belk, Inc.)

The winning t-shirt design will be highlighted in the company's The Culture Shop collection for Black History Month this coming February 2022. Plus, the winning designer will get a $500 Belk gift card, as well as a $2,500 donation to their school, to go along with the bragging rights of having a design for sale with Belk. Second place will earn a $250 Belk gift card, and third place will receive at $100 Belk gift card. Belk plans on selecting the winner and surprising them with the news in-person at the winner's school.

The Culture Shop is part of Belk's commitment to better reflect the customers and communities we serve. The launch and evolution of this initiative was a collaborative effort between Belk's Black employee resource group (B.R.I.G.H.T.), cross-functional internal partners, as well as diversity and inclusion leadership.

Featured collections of The Culture Shop rotate online and in-store year-round, celebrating several cultural observances, such as Women's History Month and LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and to support continued growth of Belk's diverse product offering and vendors. Each collection featured is accompanied by an investment in a local or national non-profit organization providing for underserved communities.

The contest is open for submissions starting today, and the contest will run through Thanksgiving (11/25). To enter, please visit www.events.belk.com/BHMtshirtcontest where you can download the design template and review the rules of the contest.

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belk, Inc.