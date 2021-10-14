BYJU'S FutureSchool Hosts ESPORTS LAB Connecting Students With Leading Games Industry Pros

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BYJU'S FutureSchool , the leading live one-on-one online learning platform, will host CreatorSpace: ESPORTS LAB , a free virtual event focused on inspiring and educating kids about the evolution of esports as a career opportunity. The global event will feature top industry experts and ace gamers including Dr. Joey Gawrysiak and Christopher Scroggins, co-founders of EDGE Consulting (Esports Development and Growth Enterprise) and William Collis, the co-owner of Oxygen Esports, a diversified gaming consortium that includes the esports pro team OXG, the data analytics company Genji Analytics, and the LAN center chain Helix Esports.

Chris Scroggins, Co-Founder of Edge Consulting

CreatorSpace: ESPORTS LAB will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT and is open to students between 6-18 years of age and their parents. The event is a part of BYJU'S FutureSchool's flagship virtual interactive learning series, CreatorSpace, which addresses a new topic each month with the help of world-renowned experts. During the intensive, action-packed two-hour sessions, students will learn from experts about the evolution of esports, key events or competitions, trending games, industry challenges and participate in a live Q&A session with the event speakers.

"The rising popularity of esports has unlocked an opportunity to turn a child's love of gaming into a viable learning opportunity," said Trupti Mukker, CEO of BYJU'S FutureSchool. "The CreatorSpace: ESPORTS LAB will explore the evolution of gaming, providing a real behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a pro. Our mission has always been to unlock a student's love for learning, and we are thrilled to be able to inspire and educate the next generation of competitive gamers."

As part of BYJU'S FutureSchool's ongoing partnership with CreatorSpace, students have the opportunity to experience immersive sessions with renowned experts in various fields that range from music to space exploration. This series is one of learning platform's most popular monthly educational events, bringing together thousands of kids and their parents from around the world. Prior events featured global STEM leaders in the areas of math, coding, satellites and gaming.

The event will be moderated and hosted by model, actor and television presenter known for being the host of the pre-match Indian Premier League, Samir Kochhar. The event is fully complimentary for all enthusiastic learners and their parents. Register for free at creatorspace.byjusfutureschool.com .

ABOUT BYJU'S FUTURESCHOOL

BYJU'S FutureSchool is an interactive, learning platform that offers education programs on coding, math and music that are designed for students ages 6-18. Through the platform, students receive personalized attention with live access to a teacher in a one-on-one setting, as well as engaging hands-on activities. BYJU'S FutureSchool is on a mission to help students become creators and shift from passive to active learning by blending real-time feedback with lessons that generate creative outcomes. Part of BYJU'S, the world's leading education technology company, BYJU'S FutureSchool seeks to help students unlock their love for learning through creative and engaging hands-on activities, best-in-class teachers, technology, and content. In 2021, BYJU'S FutureSchool expanded its global footprint beyond India and the US to new markets including Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. BYJU'S FutureSchool currently has over a million registered students in the US. Learn more at BYJUSFutureSchool.com.

ABOUT JOEY GAWRYSIAK

Dr. Joey Gawrysiak is the Director of esports and an Associate Professor of esports at Shenandoah University. He is also the Co-founder of EDGE Consulting. Dr. Gawrysiak is currently serving on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Collegiate esports (NACE) as well as on the Board of Advisors at the North American Scholastic esports Federation. He has authored several articles and book chapters on esports.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER SCROGGINS

Christopher Scroggins is a doctoral candidate in Sport and Entertainment Management at the University of South Carolina. He is also the Co-founder of EDGE Consulting which helps develop the esports industry through high-quality consultation, deliverables, and experience-driven expertise. Scroggins helped develop the esports curriculum at Shenandoah University and is currently co-editing and authoring one of the first comprehensive esports textbooks.

ABOUT WILLIAM COLLIS

William Collis is one of the world's leading authorities on the esports industry. He is the founder of multiple successful startups, including Gamer Sensei and Genji Data, and the author of "The Book of esports". He is also co-owner of the top professional esports team OXG, and co-host of the popular Business of esports podcast. His TED Talk, "Skill in esports", has been viewed over one million times, and his gaming research has appeared in the Harvard Business Review, IJE, and more.

