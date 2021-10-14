Cycclone Magnetic Engines Launches Their Green New Deal

NEW YORK, Oct. 14. 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycclone Magnetic Engines, Inc. Nevada, USA today officially launched their Green New Deal(TM) platform and focus to reboot the controversial engine development company. The company has now published its new website at www.cycclonemagneticengines.com

"While we still have many legal obstacles and legal restrictions before us, which we have engaged legal counsel in 2 countries to get out in front of, I am of the view that we should forge forward. I am an advocate of "illegitimi non carborundum" and believe the rebranding, new livery and the developments we have made against all odds, steers us towards our second wind"

Micheal Nugent, CEO Magnetic Engines Inc.

About Cycclone Magnetic Engines Inc.

Originally formed in 2003 in Australia, Cycclone Magnetic Engines was Incorporated in 2005 inthe Great State of Nevada, USA, as part of the divestment and separation from Roadships Logistics Limited pari-passu to shareholders of record on December 16, 2004. Cycclone Magnetic Engines is the concept of utilizing permanent magnets in a geometrical configuration that engages in velocity pole cloning, hence; Cyc--cyclonic motion and clone--cloning of magnetic poles.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, managing growth, and political and other business risks.

