Old Republic International Announces Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 28, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter of 2021. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic's website at www.oldrepublic.com or on a listen-only phone line at 1-888-655-9638.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 8437240, which will be available through November 4, 2021. The replay will also be available on Old Republic International's website through November 28, 2021.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance operations are the third largest in its industry.

The nature of Old Republic's business requires that it be managed for the long run. Its consistent and reliable cash dividend policy reflects this long-term orientation. The current annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share marks the 40th consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2021 becomes the 80th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments. Here's a summary of recent years' total book and market returns, which includes the addition and reinvestment of cash dividend payments, in comparison with the financial performance of three selected indices similarly developed.



ORI Selected Indices' Compounded

Annual Annual Total Annual Returns

Book Value Market Value Nominal

S & P

Compounded Compounded Gross S & P P&C

Total Total Domestic 500 Insurance

Return Return Product Index Index











Ten Years 2001 - 2010 8.0% 1.9% 3.9% 1.4% 1.0% Ten Years 2011 - 2020 8.8% 9.9% 3.3% 13.9% 14.3% Twenty Years 2001 - 2020 8.4% 5.8% 3.6% 7.5% 7.4%























First Six Months 2020 - only 0.6% -25.4% -10.2% -3.1% -13.5% First Six Months 2021 - only 11.0% 35.8% 5.8% 15.2% 8.9%













For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents: Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com

























Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations Old Republic International Corporation 307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601 (312) 346-8100





At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy, President and CEO Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772



View original content:

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation