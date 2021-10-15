Leading ESG benchmark names Alexandria as a Global Sector Leader and awards it the highest 5 Star rating for outstanding ESG integration in development projects and ranks the company #2 in the U.S. for sustainability performance in operating properties. Alexandria also achieved its fourth consecutive "A" disclosure score.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Recognized for Continued ESG Leadership and Performance in the 2021 GRESB Assessment Leading ESG benchmark names Alexandria as a Global Sector Leader and awards it the highest 5 Star rating for outstanding ESG integration in development projects and ranks the company #2 in the U.S. for sustainability performance in operating properties. Alexandria also achieved its fourth consecutive "A" disclosure score.

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an urban office REIT and the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has been recognized by GRESB as the Global Sector Leader and achieved the highest 5 Star rating in the Diversified Listed sector for outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) integration in its value-creation development projects. Reflecting its continued sustainability performance leadership across its mission-critical office/laboratory properties, which operate 24/7, Alexandria earned the #2 ranking in the U.S. Science & Technology sector. The company also received its fourth consecutive year "A" disclosure score for transparency around its practices and performance. GRESB is one of the leading global ESG benchmarks for real estate and infrastructure investments.



"We are very proud of our continued recognition as an ESG leader. Our 2021 GRESB achievements reinforce our team's long-term purposeful approach to continually advance our robust ESG initiatives, including our implementation of sustainable design, construction and operational approaches that reduce carbon emissions; our mitigation of climate risk; our promotion of the health and well-being of our tenants and employees; and our community enhancement efforts," said Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "As a trusted partner to many of the world's most innovative entities, we are focused on deepening these partnerships to support our tenants' sustainability goals. Our unwavering and ambitious commitment to highly sustainable and climate-resilient buildings can be seen in our latest collaboration with Moderna to create their future headquarters and core R&D facility at 325 Binney Street in Cambridge."

Notable endeavors and accomplishments that contributed to Alexandria's 2021 GRESB results include:



Pioneering net-zero energy building design, including at 325 Binney Street — designed to be the most sustainable laboratory building in Cambridge — which is targeting LEED Platinum Core & Shell and LEED Zero Energy, and at 685 Gateway Boulevard in South San Francisco , which is on pace to achieve Zero Energy Certification through the International Living Future Institute;

Managing climate risk in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines by assessing and mitigating physical risks to its properties and monitoring and preparing for transition risks;

Certifying or targeting more than 13 million RSF of its operating asset base with LEED certifications as of December 31, 2020 , and meeting its target for LEED Gold or Platinum certification on new ground-up developments;

Actively using the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) tool to measure and reduce embodied carbon;

Demonstrating progress toward its 2025 environmental goals for carbon, energy, water and waste, including bringing its like-for-like total carbon emissions reduction to 19.6% relative to a 2015 baseline;

Becoming the first company to achieve a Fitwel Viral Response Certification with Distinction, the highest designation within the Fitwel module; and

Earning its fourth consecutive and sixth overall Gold Award Nareit Gold Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting excellence.

"GRESB Sector Leaders are the organizations that are setting the pace and driving progress toward a net zero future. We are proud to recognize your determination, achievement and leadership in creating a more sustainable world," said Sebastien Roussotte, chief executive officer of GRESB.

To learn more about Alexandria's comprehensive ESG program, please see its 2020 ESG Report, which is available on the Corporate Responsibility page of the company's website.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office REIT, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $36.3 billion as of June 30, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 58.1 million SF. The asset base in North America includes 36.7 million RSF of operating properties and 3.4 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 10.3 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Alexandria's ESG policies, initiatives and performance; its future environmental goals, including reduction of carbon, energy and other resource use, mitigation of climate risk and environmental impacts; achievement of any LEED and healthy building certifications or efficiencies and the impact promotion of health and well-being may have on Alexandria's tenants, employees or the communities in which it operates. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the Company's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to the Company's business in general, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Communications, (626) 788–5578, skabakoff@are.com

