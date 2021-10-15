Moët Hennessy invites ten artists, recent graduates of the Beaux-Arts de Paris, to its new Paris headquarters

PARIS, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moët Hennessy, world leader in luxury Wines & Spirits, is pleased to support the École Nationale Supérieur des Beaux-Arts de Paris. A patron of this institution, Moët Hennessy has given carte blanche to ten artists.

Cocktail Inauguration. Siege Moet Hennessy. Paris. © david atlan (PRNewsfoto/Beaux-Arts de Paris,Moët Hennessy)

"We are delighted to partner with our neighbors at the Beaux-Arts de Paris. The artists were inspired by the craftsmanship and heritage of the 25 Maisons of our group, and have also paid tribute to the painting by Jean-François de Troy, Le Déjeuner d'Huîtres. Their artwork will be exhibited in our Parisian headquarters, at the intersection of art, architecture, design and gastronomy." - Philippe Schaus, President of Moët Hennessy.

Le Déjeuner d'huîtres is an emblematic piece by the artist Jean-François de Troy. This painting is the perfect illustration of the French art de vivre of the 18th century, with an abundance of details (food, wine, silverware…). But it is the presence of a cork in the air that makes this festive scene of a meal between gentlemen in an elaborately decorated room an iconic painting. This masterpiece is the first representation of a champagne bottle in Art. Royally commissioned by Louis XV and created in 1735 to decorate the after-hunting dining room of the small apartments in the Château of Versailles, today the piece is kept in the Condé museum in Chantilly.

As part of this exclusive collaboration with the Beaux-Arts de Paris, students and recent graduates were invited to create artwork for Moët Hennessy. Ten projects (pieces in ceramic, clay, wood, wax, resin, paper…) were selected, then specifically created to be at home in the reception areas of Moët Hennessy located at 142 rue du Bac and designed by the architectural firm Barbarito Bancel.

"These 10 students and young graduates bring complementary flavors to these spaces. Like young wines, they have great promise. Certain will find them a little green or too vibrant, others already fine and rich or balanced, and will enjoy their aromas. But they are nevertheless fresh on the palate and strong in sensations. We are proud of the responses of these artists. The photographs, ceramics, drawings, and sculptures that they have made give a delicious image to creation of today, of its freedom and its effervescence." - Jean de Loisy, Director of the Beaux-Arts de Paris.

Such programs are the perfect opportunity for artists to face specific aesthetic, architectural, legal and temporal constraints, which Juliette Green, Shengqi Kong, Clara Mazzoleni, Juliette Minchin, Alice Nikolaeva, Lia Pradal, Wan Lin Qin, Pierre Seiter, Théophile Stern, and Alžběta Wolfova have successfully addressed.

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy, the Wines & Spirits division of LVMH, regroups twenty-five luxury Maisons, recognized internationally for the richness of their terroirs, and the quality and craftsmanship of their products. The LVMH group also holds renowned wine estates through "LVMH Vins d'Exception." Moët Hennessy is furthermore a patron of the vocational program of the Beaux-Arts de Paris, "Artists and the Professions of Exhibition."

About the Beaux-Arts de Paris

The Beaux-Arts de Paris is both a place for education and artistic experimentation, of exhibitions and conservation of historical and contemporary collections, as well as a publishing house. Heir to the Royal Academies of Painting and Sculpture, the school, overseen by the Ministry of Culture, has as its primary vocation the training of high-level artists. It plays an essential role in the contemporary art scene. The training allows each student to understand the challenges of contemporary art and what it means to be an artist today. Anchored in economic and social reality, the Beaux-Arts de Paris also aims to build bridges between student and professional life, notably by introducing students to the world of art and by encouraging encounters with its players, but also with other fields within where artistic expression also belongs.

