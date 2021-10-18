Clarivate Names Tiffani Shaw as Chief of Staff

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT; CLVT PRA), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the appointment of Tiffani Shaw as Chief of Staff reporting to Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Clarivate. In this newly created role, Shaw will plan and direct administrative activities for the office of the CEO and be a member of the Executive Leadership Team. She will join Clarivate on November 1.

Shaw joins Clarivate from The University of Iowa Center for Advancement (UICA) where she was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer overseeing all organization operations and leading the strategic vision to advance the University of Iowa through engagement and philanthropy. She provided oversight of UICA's $2 billion in total assets, investments exceeding $1.3 billion and a $35 million annual operating budget. She also managed the University of Iowa Facilities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary established to acquire and lease real estate and issue bonds for capital projects. Shaw partnered with the UICA board of directors to ensure strong governance and effective relationships with campus leaders to leverage UICA and university resources for overall mission success. Previously, she was the organization's Chief Financial Officer for 10 years and Controller for two years. She also served as a Certified Public Accountant for McGladrey.

"Tiffani is an innovative and accomplished executive and strategic consultant who has proven abilities in driving growth, financial performance and maximizing efficiency while staying true to values," Stead said. "These business skills and personal attributes will translate well as she steps into her leadership role with Clarivate."

Shaw is a graduate of the University of Iowa Tippie School of Business with a degree in accounting and attended the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management Executive Education Program. She is a Regional Advisory Board member for US Bank, board member of the Oaknoll Retirement Community and a National Senior Consultant for the Association of Governing Boards. She is a frequent conference speaker and author on topics including data analytics, open records, endowment management and leadership.

