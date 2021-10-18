Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Franchise Growth Soars in Second Half of 2021 Leading carpet cleaning franchise has awarded 30 new locations in the last four months

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, has been rapidly expanding over the past few months and plans to continue its expansion through the end of the year and into 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Oxi Fresh)

Since the beginning of June, Oxi Fresh has awarded 30 new franchise locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas, California, Washington, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, New York, Nevada, and British Columbia. This recent expansion puts the company at nearly 500 locations across the United States and Canada.

Oxi Fresh has no plans to slow down growth any time soon; there are currently over 300 locations available in the United States and Canada. Target areas for new locations include Oregon, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Alabama, and the cities of Los Angeles and Tampa.

A major reason for this growth is Oxi Fresh's advanced support system, centralized Scheduling Center, and innovative marketing programs. These tools provide Oxi Fresh's carpet cleaning franchisees the opportunity to focus on business development rather than mere daily tasks.

"The past six months have been very exciting for Oxi Fresh," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh. "It's amazing to see the company bring green carpet cleaning to so many new communities. With the demand for carpet cleaning services on the rise, we are ready to bring Oxi Fresh to every corner of the United States and Canada."

The carpet cleaning franchise company has, since first opening in 2006, stood out in its industry. This is thanks to many things, including their eco-friendly, fast-drying cleaning system. This remarkable method and the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction earned them hundreds of thousands of positive reviews.

Recently, the company was also ranked as a Top Part-Time Franchise and Top Franchises for Less than $50,000 by Entrepreneur magazine, identifying it a potentially valuable franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs looking for a flexible and powerful opportunity. The company was also named a Top Franchise for Veterans and one of the Fastest Growing Franchises available today.

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results through innovative products and modern technology. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and robust processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

###

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning