Peabody to announce results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, October 28, 2021, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Participants may also access the call using the following phone numbers:

U.S. and Canada (888) 312-3049

Australia 1800 849 976

United Kingdom 0808 238 9907

For all other international participants, please contact Peabody Investor Relations at (314) 342-7900 prior to the call to receive your dial-in number.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure.

