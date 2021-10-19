The New Halo Collar, the Go-Anywhere Wireless Fence, Launches in Collaboration with KORE at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Collar with Cesar Millan, developers of the world's most advanced pet safety and training technology, has announced they will be premiering the new Halo Collar at Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, in collaboration with KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS). Founded by inventor Ken Ehrman and dog expert Cesar Millan, the Halo Collar provides the ultimate boundary training for dogs, big and small, for the ultimate peace of mind.

"When I heard about Halo, my dream was to help create this amazing tool—the Halo Collar—that can communicate with a dog using their instincts. I also knew that it was essential to provide a program that would teach people how to train their own dogs to recognize boundaries, because practicing safety starts with the human who teaches it," said Cesar Millan.

The Halo Collar replaces the need for an electric fence, with all of the technology being held directly in the collar. Owners can now secure their dogs in even remote locations like a lake or the beach. Halo Collar also provides smart training and an activity tracker to ensure a 360-degree level of care for dogs.

"Working with KORE has been great from day 1. They allow Halo to provide real-time dog safety and location data over cellular network technology to our customers at less than $5/collar per month," said Ken Ehrman, Halo Founding & Managing Partner. "KORE helps us ensure Halo Collar stays continuously 'connected' and roams seamlessly on the CAT-M1 LTE network - so the customer has instant two-way connections with their dog over cellular. With KORE, we can even cost effectively and seamlessly provide wireless upgrades over cellular. They have also helped us internationalize our product and it now works in Canada, and soon globally."

Halo Collar is the only technology in the industry that automatically downloads daily satellite updates to improve GPS accuracy and lets you create up to 20 wireless fences with just a few taps of your finger, so you can take your dog with you anywhere.

Halo Collar selected KORE for resilient connectivity that works out of the box with seamless communications and minimal gaps in coverage. KORE provides Halo Collar's cellular connectivity in the U.S and Canada, as well as test units in the EU, with plans for global expansion. In addition to the increased network connectivity, the new Halo Collar features a more rugged design, increased durability and a longer battery life.

"As we move further into what I call the 'Decade of IoT,' transformational products like the Halo Collar will provide tremendous benefits to people and pets all over the world," commented Romil Bahl, KORE President and CEO. "We are proud to support such a tremendous IoT-for-good use case. As a dog-owner myself, I know that some 10 million dogs run away from American homes alone each year... keeping our pets secure is a great cause, and we are delighted to be a part of this innovative solution."

Halo Collar is committed to helping dogs live their best lives. The Halo Go Anywhere Wireless Fence gives dogs the freedom to live a life off-leash, while giving pet parents the peace of mind of knowing that their dogs are safely in the boundaries set for them—in their yards and anywhere they go together.

About Halo

The Halo Collar is the newest smart system & dog safety must-have. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this smart system utilizes proprietary technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, GPS tracker and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location tracking - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

