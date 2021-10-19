- Studies show breast cancer screening fell significantly during pandemic, raising risk of more advanced cancer in more women who further delay getting mammograms

New "Squeeze It In" Campaign Encourages Women to Get Screened for Breast Cancer

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A call-to-action is going out to women everywhere who have delayed getting screened for breast cancer to Squeeze It In as part of a new advocacy campaign launched today by LUDWIG+, a brand transformation and business acceleration company and JConnelly, a communications firm serving clients worldwide.

A mammogram takes just 15 minutes. Take time to squeeze it in.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Squeeze It In campaign is encouraging women to share messages on various social media platforms, using the hashtag #squeezeitin. The campaign challenges all women to give themselves the gift of a mammogram and JustSqueezeItIn.com makes it easy for people to share this important message and mission with women they care about.

"The advertising and PR worlds are pivotal in driving conversations and influencing behavior," said Ludwig+ founder and CEO Barbara Yolles. "As two female business owners, Jennifer Connelly and I not only believe in this message; we live it. We know how hard it is to juggle work, family and other responsibilities. That's why we've teamed up to create a groundswell of support that goes well beyond marketing, PR and advertising, to remind all women to take 15 minutes and put their health first."

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends that average risk women, age 50–74 years receive mammogram screenings biennially, and that women aged 40–49 should make an individual decision on when to start mammography screening based on their personal situation and cancer risk profile.

Despite the average mammogram screening only taking 15 minutes, women tend to cancel or reschedule their appointments. In fact, a recent study published in Clinical Imaging, found that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the overall cancellation rate for mammograms reached 37 percent. If breast cancer is detected early, while localized in the breast, women have a 99 percent five-year survival rate.

Additional research, including a study just published in Preventive Medicine, found that the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the matter, particularly among minority and low-income women. Breast cancer screenings dropped as much as 80% during the pandemic compared with prior to the global outbreak, research indicates, resulting in thousands of women facing a delayed cancer diagnosis that may be more serious than if they had gotten screened sooner.

While women everywhere are strapped for time, the goal of the Squeeze It In campaign is to raise awareness, serving as a reminder and educational tool for eligible women that, when it comes to an annual breast cancer screening, it's important to take the 15 minutes to Squeeze It In. The campaign is placing a special focus on the PR, marketing and advertising industries, where women dominate a workforce that face notoriously demanding schedules that make it tougher on those women to take time out of their day for a screening.

"I lost both of my parents to diseases that could have been prevented with early detection," said Jennifer Connelly, Founder and Executive Chair for JConnelly. "Early detection would have allowed my parents to care for themselves so they could have lived much longer lives. We designed this program for women to think of early detection as a way to empower themselves through self-care & self-love. Make the time. Get a mammogram. You are important and you are worth it."

The campaign will feature eye-catching pairs of images, along with several rotating graphics highlighting messages such as:

Breast cancer doesn't just affect you. It affects those who love you. A mammogram takes only 15 minutes and is your best chance of finding breast cancer at an early, more curable stage. Squeeze it in.

One out of eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Don't take a chance. It takes only 15 minutes, so make the time and make an appointment.

Friends don't let friends forget their mammograms. It's only 15 minutes and the best step for early detection.

An estimated 2.85 million U.S. children live with a parent who was diagnosed with cancer. A mammogram is the best tool for early detection, so make the time and make an appointment.

The campaign was officially unveiled during Advertising Week 2021 in New York City.

About LUDWIG+

LUDWIG+ does not just create mind-blowing, category-disruptive marketing and advertising, it permeates organizations to unearth ways to fuel business growth, drive the brand-defining idea to every corner of an organization, and elevate people and business. The agency specializes in everything from beautifully produced and high-impact videos, advocacy initiatives, technology experiences, training modules, sales pitches, call-center call scripts and more. LUDWIG+ brings a collaborative, inter-disciplinary approach to everything it touches - brand positioning, brand architecture, brand image, strategy, creative, technology product and development, media planning and buying, digital, social, production, video/editing/animation, public relations, print, email, SEO, CRM, and B2B. For more information, visit www.ludwigplus.com.

About JConnelly

JConnelly is a pioneer in the evolution of how companies and individuals communicate, connect and engage. We build, grow, and protect premier brands, mitigate and manage crisis, and influence change. Our clients value our expertise, access, and most importantly, our passion for service and results. www.jconnelly.com

