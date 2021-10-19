NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 21st

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK; OTCQX: MIMZF) a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale land position within the Northwest Territories, Canada, is pleased to announce that Keyvan Salehi, President & CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 21st.

DATE: October 21, 2021

TIME: 3:30pmET

The Company recently announced the end of its successful 2021 exploration program, completing 72,325 metres of drilling testing a variety of targets within its 930km2 land position. A significant portion of drilling information is yet to be released ahead of an updated annual resource estimate expected before the end of the first quarter of 2022.

About Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Within this largely under explored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified a number of high-priority targets all centred around a growing deposit. These targets lie within large regional deformation zones that contain gold mineralization which warrant additional exploration and follow-up. The main goals and objectives over the next 6-12 months will be to carry out exploration to foster resource expansion opportunities as well as new, near-surface discoveries that support the global mineral resource base.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to advance its near-term goals and objectives.

