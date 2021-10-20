Calyx Containers' New Glass Family Offers the Industry's Highest Levels of Sustainability, Freshness, and 'Brandability'

ALLSTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx Containers today announced at MJBizCon a new family of square glass cannabis containers that establish new standards for sustainability, product freshness, and packaging aesthetics. Made of premium German glass, the containers were specifically designed to be ecologically responsible, compliant to strict regulations, and efficient for processing and storing cannabis products from seed to sale.

This new container family includes clear and opal glass products that are made of pharmaceutical-grade glass. The containers feature a number of industry-first innovations, particularly in terms of sustainable design. For example, the clear glass includes 56% post-consumer recycled material. And unlike traditional circular seals which typically waste roughly 32% of the materials used, Calyx Containers' unique bi-injection lid technology produces only 0.1% of waste. Its manufacturing process allows for the entire container to be recycled, right down to the cap, so consumers can simply reuse and then recycle the glass bases and plastic caps rather than having to sort and filter recyclable parts vs. non-recyclable parts. The containers are also treated with an organic additive that enhances the speed of microbial decomposition.

Calyx Containers' lid technology also preserves product freshness. Bi-injection molded gaskets consistently and reliably reseal after repeated use, locking out oxygen, moisture, and light. The jars retain cannabis terpenes better, preserving the flavor, effects, and potency longer, with minimal product loss.

Featuring the cannabis industry's first square neck opening, the new jars benefit dispensaries and wholesalers with easier access, use, and quicker filling. Unlike conventional round-neck jars, Calyx's new concentrate jars feature a unique square top with rounded internal corners that allow consumers to extract and enjoy every last bit of product.

Compliance and accessibility

The square glass family was designed with regulatory compliance, arthritis assistance, and ergonomics in mind. The containers are CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) Certified as child-resistant, meet ASTM standards for accessibility, and incorporate anti-rotation locks and an audible click for closure confirmation. Yet Calyx's unique pinch and pull cover mechanism makes it effortless to open and shut, even for senior consumers and those with dexterity limitations.

Calyx Containers' square jars also offer dispensaries and wholesalers better options for customizable branding and product differentiation. They also help dispensaries improve storage capacity by increasing shelf space by 16%.

"Calyx believes that those of us in the cannabis industry are responsible for making smarter investments in sustainable business practices," said Anneliese Brosch, senior brand manager at Calyx Containers. That's why Calyx designed the new glass family with our 'reduce, reuse, recycle' philosophy in mind. We believe that we must always do better for our planet, while also helping our business partners increase their product's shelf life, elevate their branding, and preserve the terpenes."

The new product line includes:

The Calyx Jar – A resealable glass jar designed for cannabis consumers who want to preserve about flower freshness. The Calyx Jar will increase the shelf life for retail flower products, preserve the terpenes, and elevate the dispensary's/wholesaler's branding. The jar is both child-resistant and, with the use of a shrink band or sticker, tamper evident.

4mL Clear – A small square jar designed for .5- to 1-gram size of concentrates, extracts, and topicals. A key benefit of its resealable lid is that because less air is trapped inside after resealing, products stay fresh, potent, and preserved.

7mL Opal – A small square jar designed for concentrates, extracts, and topicals, protected with special opal-colored opaque glass. The 7mL Opal features Calyx's high-quality preservation technology paired with accessible internal geometry for easy, safe use. The unique polished glass also offers more options for creative packaging and branding.

You can find out more regarding the Glass Family here .

About Calyx Containers

Calyx Containers is an innovative packaging company creating solutions for the cannabis industry. The company seeks to make its packaging purposeful, sustainable and beautiful. Our product engineers expertly developed and tested hundreds of prototypes prior to getting our containers to market. Founded in 2016, Calyx's mission is to solve the most persistent pain points facing the marijuana industry including dispensaries and distributors.

View original content:

SOURCE Calyx Containers