Jacobs Awarded $8 Billion US Department of Energy Contract

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J), as a member of the United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR) joint venture, was awarded the Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract (ORRCC). UCOR, formed by Amentum, Jacobs and Honeywell, will support the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) mission by performing environmental clean-up at the Oak Ridge Reservation (ORR), which includes the Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP).

The DOE estimates the contract value at $8.3 billion, to be awarded over a 10-year period. The new contract will replace the ETTP contract awarded in 2011 to Jacobs as part of URS|CH2M Oak Ridge LLC.

"Jacobs has supported the DOE's Office of Environmental Management's (EM) mission at Oak Ridge since 2003 to support the clean-up of the ORR and our commitment to creating and preserving more than 2,000 high-quality jobs in the area," said Jacobs Energy, Security and Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "This award demonstrates how we live our values by delivering sustainable solutions that generate a positive environmental, social and economic impact in the communities where we live and work."

UCOR will deliver the ORRCC under DOE's End-State Contracting Model. UCOR's team includes four pre-selected small businesses, RSI EnTech, Strata-G, Longenecker & Associates and Environmental Alternatives, Inc. The single award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract allows DOE, UCOR and project stakeholders to collaborate to define the end states necessary to accelerate work at ORR.

UCOR will be responsible for cleanup and remedial actions at ETTP; cleanup of excess facilities at ORNL and Y-12; design, construction and operation of the new onsite disposal facility, Environmental Management Disposal Facility; operational activities and surveillance and maintenance for multiple EM operational and non-operational facilities; and core functions for central and project services.

With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector.

