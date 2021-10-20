Komainu, Nomura, and Crypto Garage Explore Custody Solutions for Japanese Institutions Companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to provide custody solutions to Japanese institutions

ST. HELIER, Jersey, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Komainu ("the Company"), a regulated digital asset custody services provider built by institutions for institutions, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Crypto Garage, a regulated Japanese crypto assets service provider and global investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc. ("Nomura") to explore providing digital asset custody services to institutional customers in the Japanese market, by leveraging Komainu's custody infrastructure.

Henson Orser, Komainu's President and Acting CEO, commented on today's news, "We are excited to enter into this agreement with Crypto Garage to explore bringing our institutional-grade custody services to an underserved market in Japan. The evolution of digital assets is changing the financial ecosystem and Komainu is building out custody solutions as well as additional services to provide institutions with the support they need throughout the entire custody process. We are thankful for the continued support of Nomura and look forward to working with Crypto Garage to further expand Komainu's global presence, bringing trust and transparency to the servicing of this asset class."

Komainu is an established digital asset custody business that is licensed in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. In April of 2021, Komainu secured the ISO 27001 and ISAE 3402 Type 1 certifications, further demonstrating its commitment to providing institutions looking to place digital assets with an institutional-grade custody solution that adheres to the highest industry standards for security protocols.

Crypto Garage offers services to crypto asset businesses in Japan and overseas, including its blockchain related settlement platform, SETTLENET . In June 2021, in accordance with Japan's Fund Settlement Act, Crypto Garage registered with the Kanto Finance Bureau as a crypto asset exchange, allowing it to act as an intermediary for transactions between domestic crypto asset exchanges and cover companies.

Komainu is the first hybrid custodian for institutional digital asset investors created by the Japanese investment bank, Nomura, digital asset manager, CoinShares and digital asset security company, Ledger. Komainu is providing decentralized and secure digital asset custody through a single application-based solution for institutions, offering multi-asset support, regulatory compliance and insurance. Headquartered in Jersey, Channel Islands, Komainu merges best in class financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional custody.

