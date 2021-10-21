All Eyes on Mississauga as Global Tech Firms Continue to Invest in The City

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mississauga is gaining global attention in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector with a growing number of international investments including Cognizant, HCL Technologies, and Infosys.

"Mississauga is located in the centre of the second largest technology cluster in North America and the Toronto-Waterloo Technology Corridor, and has become a top Canadian city for innovative and technologically driven companies to call home," said Mayor Bonnie Crombie. "Tech companies are attracted to Mississauga for its location, large talent pool and educated and diverse workforce. We are very pleased to see investments from Cognizant, HCL Technologies and Infosys which bring hundreds of jobs along with upskilling opportunities to our local workforce."

Recent investments and expansions in Mississauga in the ICT sector include:

Cognizant the first technology leader to invest in Mississauga ; opening a 50,000 square foot regional technology and service delivery centre in 2018 that includes training rooms, a digital lab and co-innovation space for clients and has since continued to expand. the first technology leader to invest in; opening a 50,000 square foot regional technology and service delivery centre in 2018 that includes training rooms, a digital lab and co-innovation space for clients and has since continued to expand.

"Mississauga is an important hub for Cognizant's Canadian operations, and we are proud to be a longstanding member of the community," said Jay MacIsaac, Country Head Global Delivery Centers and Atlantic Canada Regional Leader, Cognizant. "This is a vibrant market with top technology talent and academic institutions, as well as being home to many of our large clients in banking, insurance and retail. Since opening our delivery centre, we've continued to expand, occupying nearly 100,000 sq. ft. of office space and creating well over our initial goal of 600 local jobs. We expect to employ approximately 1,000 people locally over the next two years."

HCL Technologies opened a new state-of-the-art 350 seater global delivery centre in Mississauga earlier this year. This is one of the largest centres for HCL in Canada , housing co-innovation labs for customers to ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions through next generation technologies in their business transformation journeys. HCL plans to create 2,000 new employment opportunities across Canada in the next three years, engaging Canada's diverse and highly skilled local talent to serve its global clients. opened a new state-of-the-art 350 seater global delivery centre inearlier this year. This is one of the largest centres for HCL in, housing co-innovation labs for customers to ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions through next generation technologies in their business transformation journeys. HCL plans to create 2,000 new employment opportunities acrossin the next three years, engagingdiverse and highly skilled local talent to serve its global clients.

"HCL is a global IT leader that chose Mississauga for the potential to tap into a diverse community, skilled talent base and academic institutions," said Joelien Jose, Executive Vice President, Country Head – HCL Canada. "In addition, Mississauga is well centred in the Greater Toronto Area, very well connected and also home to many Fortune 500 companies which were key considerations for our expansion."

Infosys recently announced it will aim to create 500 new jobs in Mississauga over the next three years. The new hires will be concentrated at the company's new digital development centre, located in Mississauga , which provides clients across North America with research and development service delivery and engineering services capabilities. In response to surging demand for training, re-skilling and learning by employers, Infosys plans to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023. recently announced it will aim to create 500 new jobs inover the next three years. The new hires will be concentrated at the company's new digital development centre, located in, which provides clients acrosswith research and development service delivery and engineering services capabilities. In response to surging demand for training, re-skilling and learning by employers, Infosys plans to double its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

"Global tech companies that land in Mississauga are welcomed in a supportive business friendly environment with the help of the City of Mississauga's Economic Development Office (EDO) that takes a partnership approach to business," said Bonnie Brown, Director, Economic Development Office. "With a dedicated team of business development professionals, EDO offers a variety of services to help companies set up operations and make the right connections to be successful in the North American market."

To learn more about advancements in Mississauga's ICT sector, visit thefutureisunlimited.ca/industries/ict.

