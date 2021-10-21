Cass Precision Machining Acquires MicroFab

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cass Precision Machining announced that it acquired Micro-Fab, a precision machining company based in Brooklyn Park, MN, on July 1, 2021. Micro-Fab will operate as a division of Cass Precision Machining, serving the aerospace, defense, and medical industries.

Micro-Fab has offered precision machining for over 30 years in Brooklyn Park, MN, specializing in microparts for machining used in defense, aerospace, and medical, among other industries.

"It's a great fit for us, Micro-Fab expands the market spaces we're in and there are synergies with the machining and prototyping," said Jim Garvin, Cass President. "They provide very precise parts with high tolerances and adding such a strong group expands our capabilities at Cass and makes us a more diverse company."

"At Micro-Fab we deal with more finite orders that are governed by documents, it's more of a technical niche that we bring to the table for Cass," said Bob Past, Micro-Fab Director. "It's a win-win deal for both sides and we're excited to be a part of such a great company like Cass Precision Machining."

About Cass

Founded in 1945, Cass Precision Machining provides precision machining services including Swiss Machining, CNC Machining, Screw Machining, and Finish Grinding to OEM firms worldwide.

For more information, visit www.cassprecisionmachining.com or contact Derick White, Director of Sales, 763-298-3201, or dwhite@cassprecision.com.

