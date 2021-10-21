SBG Welcomes Mike Farahbakhshian as VP of Health Solutions

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS Inc. and an industry leader in health information technology (IT), cybersecurity, and program management, is pleased to welcome Mike Farahbakhshian as Vice President of Health Solutions. Mr. Farahbakhshian will lead SBG's continued growth in Federal Health IT markets, serving a diverse array of Government clients, including the Department of Veteran's Affairs (VA), the Defense Health Agency (DHA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). In particular, Mike will guide the continued development of quality IT and programmatic solutions in support of America's Veteran community by leveraging SBG's prime contractor position on VA's Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology-Next Generation (T4NG) contract vehicle.

Mr. Farahbakhshian brings with him over twenty years of wide-ranging experience in Health IT, including program management, business development, and leading corporate strategic initiatives for companies such as SAIC, Planned Systems International, Booz Allen Hamilton, and By Light Professional IT Services. Mike has overseen capture, bid, and delivery of hundreds of millions of dollars of Health IT work across VA, DHA and HHS. He is an ACT-IAC [American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council] Fellow (Voyagers '14) and an active participant in industry-government partnerships such as HIMSS NCA [National Capital Area Chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society], AFCEA Bethesda [Bethesda Chapter of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association], and more. He is a regular contributor to FedHealthIT Magazine; inexplicably, his column "Meaningless Use: The Lighter Side of Health IT," is read and enjoyed by much of the Federal Health IT community.

Thomas Felten, SBG's President & CEO, is pleased to note that "We are very excited to welcome Mike aboard. His proven leadership and in-depth knowledge of the landscape will take SBG and its parent company, DSS, to the next level in support of better health outcomes for American war fighters, Veterans, and ordinary citizens."

About SBG Technology Solutions: SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and artificial intelligence services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of our clients includes: VA, HHS, DHA, U.S. Navy, Army National Guard, Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, and the Transportation Security Administration. Additional information about SBG Technology Solutions can be found at our newly updated website http://sbgts.com.

