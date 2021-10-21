In addition, 65% of research firms are looking to recruit in the next 12 months, with 41% of dissatisfied professionals looking to switch jobs.

Today, 57% of market research professionals are satisfied with their career and employer.

Today, 57% of market research professionals are satisfied with their career and employer. In addition, 65% of research firms are looking to recruit in the next 12 months, with 41% of dissatisfied professionals looking to switch jobs.

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research technology firm, InnovateMR, headquartered in Calabasas, CA, has partnered with Women in Research, Logica Research, G3 Translate, and Nuance to release a new human resources report, showcasing the state of the market research professional mindset today. This new study highlights how the sentiments of researchers around the world have changed in the last 15 months, and how shifting to a nearly fully virtual workplace due to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their career satisfaction.

The study recruited market research professionals from around the world to weigh in and discuss their unique experiences and viewpoints on the future of the industry, finding that 57% of market research professionals are satisfied with their career and employer. In addition, 65% of research firms are looking to recruit in the next 12 months, with 41% of dissatisfied professionals looking to switch jobs.

Shifts to virtual workplaces over the last 15 months have changed researchers' sentiments and careers.

Other key findings of this study include:

There is high mobility in the industry, with 26% of participants changing employers in the last year, and 20% of participants likely to change jobs in the coming year.

Researchers who are satisfied with their employers are more satisfied with their career, and less likely to leave.

Companies should focus on empathy, diversity, and inclusion to increase both employee satisfaction and retention rates. Organizations who champion these initiatives, specifically empathy, have a more satisfied team by 30 percentage points.

Study methodology:

12-minute online survey fielded in summer 2021.

Polled 475 research professionals worldwide, in 42 countries (65% North America , 15% Europe , 16% Asia /Oceania, 2% Africa , 2% South America ).

34% male, 64% female.

58% are managers, 36% are individual contributors.

"This kind of research is paramount to understanding the sentiments of the modern professional workforce, and how companies can better understand and address their needs," Lisa Wilding-Brown, InnovateMR Chief Executive Officer, said. "With new virtual-first working environments becoming commonplace, as well as developments in diversity and inclusion efforts, making data-driven decisions to retain talent has never been more important."

About the Study Contributors



InnovateMR is a fiercely independent sampling and ResTech company that delivers Faster Answers™ from business and consumer audiences utilizing technologies to support agile research.

Women in Research is a nonprofit organization working to advance the contributions and voice of women in research, both for themselves and the greater good of the industry.

Logica Research provides empowering insights to financial service companies to drive brand awareness and engagement.

Contact Info: info@innovatemr.com, www.innovatemr.com

Link to Data Webinar Recording: https://zoom.us/rec/play/KG1FSCwxhTskpVrzjOzBS-BXz7SFQqKqmJqHJtN3wYjiNPMG7YU1HOGpu9RJP189pdDzrlZSbiFiKDCU.OcuBGwn_7j0Ldya9?continueMode=true&_x_zm_rtaid=RhjIDh7uRRmWZuSJuUrFLA.1631025769097.0ed799e1f10cb49102dbf5c0031656ea&_x_zm_rhtaid=396

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InnovateMR