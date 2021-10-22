Grom Social -- The Social Media App Just For Kids Under 13 -- Introduces In-App Safety Features For Greater Parental Control Over Kids' Social Media Activity

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM ), a social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for kids, today announced that Grom Social, an app designed exclusively for kids under 13, has added several new in-app safety features that give parents of Grom's users complete control over their kids' personal identifiable information (PII) and greater ability to monitor their child's activity while posting, sharing and chatting with other kids on the app. The controls, previously only available in the company's parental companion app, debuted today and were announced by Darren Marks, Grom's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Grom Social was created to ensure that kids can enjoy the fun of social media in a safe, monitored, protected environment" - Darren Marks , Chairman, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

A pioneer in kids' social media, Grom debuted in 2012 as a website and is the first and only company to create a platform for kids-by-kids that is COPPA compliant, offers live 24/7 monitoring and requires parental approval to join. The safety features now offered in-app include settings to control PII on each child as well as visibility controls that allow parents or guardians to monitor their kids' video posts, friend requests, chats and comments. Additionally, Grom provides an added layer of protection by requiring a one-time .99 cent fee, paid via credit card by a parent to verify their identity.

"The digital universe was not built with kids in mind so Grom Social was created to ensure that kids can enjoy the fun of social media in a safe, monitored and protected environment that invites parents to play an active role in their child's experience," explains Marks. "By bringing even more controls into the app itself, parents can access their child's settings and gain even greater control in keeping kids safe online while raising good digital citizens."

Grom Social offers kids under 13 all the popular social media features typically found in social apps for older kids and grown-ups -- including recording and sharing videos, live commenting, hashtags, streaming video content, direct messaging, music and hundreds of hours of exclusive Grom TV content. The brainchild of Zach Marks, (now 21), Grom was created when Zach was 11 and his parents denied his pleas to have a social account, which routinely requires users to be at least 13 years old. With parental encouragement and family teamwork, the Marks Family created Grom – which debuted as an app in 2016 – to give kids a social networking experience all their own...while protecting them from the dangers typically associated with the internet.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements." Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

