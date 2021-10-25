2U, Inc. Announces Date for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Report

LANHAM, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Christopher "Chip" Paucek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Lalljie, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live webcast, visit investor.2u.com . To participate in the conference call by telephone in the U.S., dial 1-833-921-1673, or outside of the U.S., dial 1-236-389-2670, and provide the conference ID number 9368677. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations site as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 550 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 350,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com . #NoBackRow

