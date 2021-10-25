Business Break
AWH to Hold Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, November 11, 2021

Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a leading multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday November 11, 2021, at 5:00PM ET following the release of its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC)
The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605 with conference ID: 67116805. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of AWH website at https://awholdings.com/investors and will be archived for replay.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

Thursday, November 11, 2021

TIME:

5:00 PM Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click to Access

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1 (888) 390-0605

CONFERENCE ID:

67116805

REPLAY:

1 (888) 390-0541
Replay Code: 116805 #
Available until 12:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, November 18th, 2021

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products.  AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-to-hold-q3-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-november-11-2021-301407905.html

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC

