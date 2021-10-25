Howard W. Buffett Joins StateBook Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StateBook, a leader in digital, data-driven location intelligence solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Howard W. Buffett to its Board of Directors.

Howard W. Buffett, Board Director, StateBook International, Inc.

"We are privileged to welcome Howard to our Board," said Calandra Cruickshank, CEO of StateBook. "Howard has rich experience in developing strategic collaborations across sectors to achieve innovative, impactful economic stabilization and redevelopment. His expertise in measuring the impact of investments and grants could not be more valuable today. He joins the company at a pivotal time as businesses and communities increasingly leverage StateBook data and analytics to reinvent the way our society works in the face of new economic realities created by the pandemic."

Howard is a Professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs where he teaches about impact investing, impact measurement, and performance management. His award-winning research focuses on cross-sector partnerships and on market failures preventing capital flows into underserved communities. Howard is also the President of Global Impact LLC, an advisory firm that has been serving public, private, and philanthropic sector clients for over a decade. Through this work, Howard has pioneered a new data analytics technology called Impact Rate of Return®, which enables organizations to define, measure, analyze, and report on societal impact of any kind. He currently serves on the boards or advisory boards for Toyota North America, the automaker, Case New Holland Industrial, a global leader in automated machinery and digital solutions, and REEF Technology, the largest operator of mobility, logistics hubs, and neighborhood kitchens in North America.

"The future of place-based intelligence relies on quality data to drive critical decision making, especially when organizations look to create positive economic impact," stated Mr. Buffett. "StateBook is at the forefront of this work – led by a remarkable team and built on a remarkable technology platform. It is my honor to support the company's ongoing success."

Howard complements our Board of Directors at an exciting time as we deploy StateBook data into new markets and sectors and elevate our customers' ability to derive meaningful data insights and analytics to guide their business and community planning objectives. Howard joins other industry leaders on StateBook's Board including Donato Diorio, founder and CEO at data|z; Chad Gomes, founding partner of the Hudson Valley Startup Fund and senior advisor for the Global Katzenbach Center at PWC; and Steve Weikal, CRE tech lead at the MIT Real Estate Innovation Lab and head of industry relations for the MIT Center for Real Estate; along with Barry Turkanis, Board Observer at StateBook and managing director at NXT Ventures Fund.

About StateBook

StateBook is the leading provider of trusted, sourced socioeconomic data for location analysis. Our data allows our users to compare locations to identify the most strategic opportunities for investment, confirm project viability, and mitigate risk across disparate data sources, multiple geography levels and over time. StateBook data can be accessed via StateBook.com or embedded into our customers' digital platforms via seamless application programming interfaces.

