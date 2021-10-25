loanDepot Asks Customers "What Does Home Mean to You?" In New "Portrait of a Homeowner" Brand Campaign

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What does home mean to you? That's what loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender asked customers when creating its "Portrait of a Homeowner" brand campaign. Through a series of authentic and unscripted interviews, "Portrait of a Homeowner" shares the benefits and unique feelings of owning a home through the eyes of real loanDepot customers.

The campaign launched during Major League Baseball's American League Championship Series (ALCS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS), to millions of baseball fans in stadiums, across MLB's multi-media digital and linear outlets including MLB.com and MLB Network and MLB's national broadcast partners FOX and TBS. It's also coming to life through additional broadcast spots, owned and paid social media, and as a part of the user journey on loanDepot.com.

The series is the next evolution of loanDepot's ongoing "Home Means Everything" campaign, highlighting the brand's work helping customers through their pivotal homebuying journeys.

"Our customers inspire us every day," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Like us, they know a home is so much more than a physical space, it's an experience that evokes unique feelings. As loanDepot continues to evolve, we set out to capture the feelings we've helped unlock for so many, and we're sharing the stories of our real customers on one of the biggest stages in professional sports."

The "Portrait of a Homeowner" launch coincided with the start of loanDepot's enhanced "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign in which the brand donates $1,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America for every RBI during the ALCS and NLCS. loanDepot is the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB, the Presenting Sponsor of the ALCS and NLCS and holds the naming rights to loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins.

The MLB partnership gives additional meaning to "Home Means Everything" and exemplifies loanDepot's strong commitment to communities nationwide. Through the regular season RBI campaign, loanDepot donated $25 for every RBI to Boys & Girls Clubs of America – leading it off with an increased $250/RBI on Opening Day. Altogether, the 20,993 RBI registered during the regular season generated more than $550,000 in total donations, which delivered life-changing support for more than four million youth across the country. loanDepot Park also played host a number of in-game activations as part of the campaign.

Further illustrating loanDepot's commitment to the communities where its team members live and work, the national advertising and social media components to the campaign shared the sincere stories of its team members who are working hard to make the dream of homeownership a reality for people across America. The next chapter in "Portrait of a Homeowner," turns the floor over to the customers they serve.

About loanDepot

loanDepot is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

